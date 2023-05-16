Why Carl Radke Told Summer House Producers To Turn off the Cameras

Carl Radke is known for his outgoing personality on Summer House. He’s also known for getting sober in an unsober environment and sorting his life out after substance abuse issues.

In Season 7, Carl committed to the love of his life and co-star, Lindsay Hubbard. Despite the expected fanfare surrounding getting engaged, Summer House experienced some dark energy. It isn’t playing well with fans or Carl.

At the end of Episode 13, Carl told the camera crew to shut it down. Now we find out what obviously contributed to Danielle Olivera and Lindsay’s friendship breakdown, and why Carl tried to pull the plug on production.

The writing was on the wall

Carl might be enjoying his romance with Lindsay, but it seems no one else is. Kyle Cooke has been spending time looking like Hulk Hogan’s unfortunate brother the family wouldn’t acknowledge and bashing Lindsay. And Carl’s ex Danielle hasn’t been feeling the love either.

Carl had a private convo with Danielle’s now former boyfriend Robert Sieber and explained why he didn’t clue Danielle in on the engagement plans. Meanwhile, why does she have to be included? That episode ended with Carl walking off and telling the crew to stop filming him.

He said, “I’m done. I don’t want the camera here…” Kyle and his mullet followed him and Carl continued, “No f-cking camera. No f-cking cameras.” The drama picked up on the most recent episode with Carl explaining himself.

The reality show got a little too real because Carl and Linds peaced out to get a breather from the Danielle debacle. Carl said, “For me, personally, it is best that I’m not in the house.”

Kyle and Carl chatted the next day and basically, Carl was dealing with feelings. He said, “I mean, last night we were gone and nobody said a word to us. It just doesn’t seem like actually anybody really cares.” The couple went back the next day but it was only to grab their stuff before Paige DeSorbo could start selling items on Poshmark.

Carl still wasn’t comfortable with the cameras. He told a Summer House producer,

“Yeah, I’m getting my stuff, and I’m packing the car, and we’re going.” Then he covered the camera with a shirt. Lindsay removed the shirt and tried reasoning with him.

Lindsay managed to persuade Carl to return for the final party, but Carl feels unwanted. “The voices of support in the house are being drowned out by the voices of negativity. And it just feels like it’s best for us not to be here.”

The Summer House Season 7 finale airs on Bravo May 22 at 9pm ET.

