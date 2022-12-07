Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard And Carl Radke Are Planning For A 2023 Wedding

Relationships in the Summer House universe are not comparable to those in the real world. Jessica Stocker explained it well on Winter House — one day in the shared house is like two weeks of dating. It’s the only way I can explain the rationale behind Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

HubbHouse and Carlito started dating after Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding. Well, the timeline of it all is a much-debated topic thanks to the Austen Kroll of it all. Once they reconciled their romance, it’s been full speed ahead. Carl got down on one knee and popped in no time. The reaction from their co-stars to their whirlwind romance has been puzzling, to say the least. It’s like no one is rooting for Carl and Lindsay besides Luke Gulbranson, of all people. Lindsay and Carl’s one-time bestie Danielle Olivera didn’t even publicly react to their engagement. It looks unlikely she’ll even be a bridesmaid at this point. Amanda might be headed down that same road if she doesn’t stop shading Lindsay.

Lindsay is all-in with wedding planning these days. She even revealed to Us Weekly that she’s hoping to say “I Do” in fall 2023. As of the time of the interview, she was still nailing down a venue and a date. “Then after that, you know, hopefully, everything falls into place,” she added. It sounds like HubbHouse does not plan to be an activated bridezilla, but we shall see. Carl better always have ready-made sandwiches on hand while wedding planning.

HubbHouse also didn’t waste time giving an updated timeline for marriage, kids, and her happily ever after. “I’ve always had baby fever,” Lindsay said. “I think this is also why I would rather get married in 2023 because I’m just, like, ready to start that process.” Let’s just note that Winter House just aired footage of Linds and Jason Cameron discussing the miscarriage after their first rendezvous in Vermont. Lindsay literally wastes no time, but it seems like she and Carl couldn’t be happier so I’m rooting for them. Lindsay hopes to have two kids before she is 40, but she’ll “take whatever [she] can get.” There’s no question that Carl and Lindsay’s little babies will be the cutest in all of the Hamptons, so I only wish them positive vibes.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]