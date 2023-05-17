Raquel Leviss Dumps Tom Sandoval Just Weeks After Affair Was Exposed

Raquel Leviss has called it quits with Tom Sandoval. The pair were caught hooking up, enjoying an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. This despite Tom and Ariana enjoying a relationship that lasted a decade. Now though, Raquel has officially “dipped” out.

Scandoval ends in heartbreak all round

Speaking to Page Six, an insider claimed that “Sandoval is not the one” for Raquel. Neither Sandoval or Raquel have commented publicly on the claims they are no longer seeing one another. The timing of this leak is suspect, however, as the Vanderpump Rules finale is set to air on Bravo. It will be following by an explosive three-part reunion.

Sandoval had been secretly hooking up with Raquel, 12 years his junior, since summer 2022. It wasn’t until March 2023 that their affair was exposed. Ariana only discovered the Scandoval of it all, when she found an explicit video of Raquel on Sandy’s phone. Ariana wasted no time in kicking Sandoval to the curb.

Their first conversations since the affair came to light were chronicled by Bravo, who had finished work on the tenth season of Pump Rules. They picked cameras back up and went straight back into filming for a brand new Season 10 finale.

Looks like Sandy will have to come up with even more lyrics to finish out the rest of his live shows. Turns out Raquel is NOT hot for him anymore. So, who comes out a winner in this situation? Certainly neither of these two.

Ariana meanwhile, is enjoying a boost in popularity. She was even chosen to give all of the details surrounding BravoCon 2023, taking place in Las Vegas. Something tells me Sandoval won’t be in attendance…

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED SANDOVAL AND RAQUEL DIDN’T MAKE IT? DO YOU THINK THEY COULD GET BACK TOGETHER IN THE FUTURE? OR ARE THEY OVER FOR GOOD?