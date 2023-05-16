Ariana Madix Teases ‘Up Close and Personal’ BravoCon 2023

If anyone was well-deserving enough to earn a crown as the star of Bravo this year, it’s Vanderpump Rules SURver Ariana Madix. To say she’s had a rough few months is an understatement. She was dealing with plenty of personal grief when she discovered that her boyfriend of almost a decade was cheating on her for months. In the words of Brittany Cartwright — Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss deserve to “rawt in hell” for hurting our girl.

Thankfully, the universe is giving Ariana everything she deserves. Ariana is healing and living her best life, with new job offers and steamy hookups distracting her from the Pump Rules chaos. Ariana was born cool, so it was never going to be a problem for her to be single from Sandoval. It’s just a shame the way he humiliated her (and himself even more) in the process.

Ariana is continuing to thrive as VPR Season 10 nears its end. She has plenty more in store for 2023, including what’s sure to be an action-packed BravoCon experience in Las Vegas.

Ariana Madix is the star of BravoCon

According to Bravo, Ariana was the literal star of the show during NBCUniversal’s presentation about BravoCon on Monday at Radio City Music Hall. Ariana appeared from a magic box after an over-the-top show reminiscent of the action on the Strip.

Ariana stepped out of the box and immediately made a joke about Scandoval. “How amazing they made me appear here today. Now if only they could make some of those other people disappear,” Ariana said. Period, girl. Let’s hope this means Sandoval’s lame cover band is NOT billed to play the 2023 event.

She boasted about the “up close and personal” experience fans will get to have with more than 150 Bravolebs. Sign me up, Andy Cohen. While you’re at it, I’ll take VIP seats to the Vegas version of Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse, please, and thank you. Anyway, It’s amazing to see Bravo leaning into Ariana’s star power post-breakup. I can only imagine how wonderful and beloved she’ll be at the BravoCon come November.

