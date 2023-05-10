Scheana Shay ‘Was Shaking’ When She Watched Vanderpump Rules Finale Trailer

The chaotic moment Bravo fans have been waiting weeks for is almost here. According to Scheana Shay — it’s not just viewers that will gag at what went down.

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been engrossed in one of the biggest scandals in reality television history. Or honestly, entertainment history PERIOD, since early 2023 when the world found out about their salacious affair.

On March 1, Tom and his lackluster band were performed in Los Angeles. Ariana discovered her former best friend had been sleeping with her partner of nearly a decade (IN HER BED) for almost eight months. The news was so shocking the VPR cast had little time to process this info before cameras were back up and rolling.

Fortunately, that means watchers will get some of the best TV Lisa Vanderpump’s SURvers have given us in years. By the looks of that season finale sneak peek released last week, they were ready to drag Sandoval and Rachel for FILTH.

Scheana says she was shaking at the VPR finale trailer

Per an interview with TV Deets, Scheana revealed that the Pump Rules finale trailer was so intense it left her physically shaking.

“I was shaking! I wasn’t prepared to watch that yet.” Scheana added, “I just was not mentally and emotionally prepared to watch that when I did see [the trailer]. That was wild because we lived it but then watching it back is just crazy.”

We knew Bravo cameras went up immediately after the news broke to capture the cast’s feelings about what went down. “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana,” an inside source revealed back in March.

The Season 10 finale will feature moments filmed directly after the scandal broke. From Scheana’s perspective, it will be quite the sight.

“This week [May 10] is the original season finale. Then, next week is all of the new stuff that we filmed and I haven’t seen any of it. I know what I filmed but I’ve not seen any of it yet. I can imagine it’s going to be record-breaking.”

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

