Louie Ruelas Says He Lied About Hiring a Private Investigator on RHONJ Cast

The Teresa Giudice Cleaning Crew is back in action thanks to her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas. First Tre had to soften up Luis’ past when a video of his spiritual journey sans clothing was discovered. Then she had to work overtime to get everyone to ignore accusations of violence in past relationships.

Luis threw a curve ball when he announced he sleeps in Nonno Gorga’s pajamas to instill fear make his family feel safe. Teresa also completely denied any of Luis’ previous financial issues by not demanding a prenup when they were married.

On last night’s episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Luis advised the entire cast he has receipts on them courtesy of a detective, Bo Dietl. This didn’t go down very well with Teresa’s co-stars. The cleaning crew was called in when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

Clean Up on Aisle 9, Tre!

#RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice and husband Louie Ruelas speak out on his private investigator claim. @Teresa_Giudice #WWHL pic.twitter.com/UjJIs1WCQV — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 17, 2023

Andy Cohen asked the questions, but as per usual with Tre, it seemed like another exercise into clinical denial. A caller asked why everyone says Margaret Josephs “has an arsenal” when “your now husband hired a private investigator to monitor the cast.” Luis sat in the audience looking like he spends too much time close to the sun and staring at Teresa.

“He did not do that. Why would he waste my his money,” she responded. Andy wondered why Luis would say that in the finale if it weren’t true. Teresa said, “I know he did say it. Because, you know, he was frustrated.” This is a good time to ask, if Luis gets this frustrated in public, in front of television cameras filming him, how is he in private?

Andy questioned if Luis “pulled it out of nowhere” and Teresa advised, “he was just frustrated.” That’s a pretty specific threat comment to come up with on the spot, I must say. Then Andy turned to Luis and asked what his deal was.

Luis explained, “Yeah, I was at the end of my rope. It was a long season. Frustrating you know, trying to get married.” He added he regretted making the statement. Sure, Jan.

Andy wondered how Tre could defend such a comment. She replied, “First of all, do you know how much that would cost? How many people are on the cast to investigate each person? Do you think we would want to waste our money on that? No, I’d rather him waste his money on me.”

Like he did with the counterfeit Cartier jewelry? Teresa’s cleaning crew is running at full capacity at this point, it’s probably a good thing RHONJ is on pause.

