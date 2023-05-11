Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Trailer: ‘Diabolical, Demented, Subhuman’

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion trailer has arrived. Boy, does it deliver. We get just a taste of what is to come from the three-parter, and it is of course dominated by Scandoval. The trial is finally here.

Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss behind the back of his partner for almost a decade, Ariana Madix, is going to be front-and-center at the reunion. We can’t wait to grab our front row seat and watch it all play out. It’s time to be held accountable.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion first look preview trailer

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

Raquel describes herself as selfish. Ariana scoffs at the admission. How about “diabolical, demented, subhuman?” They’re better describers, according to Ariana. Then we have Sandoval getting all tough. He tells James Kennedy he will “f–k you up motherf–ker.” That of course doesn’t go down well, and things look to get physical. This must be what moderator Andy Cohen was talking about when he said he had to step in.

All this in front of Lisa Vanderpump, no less! That’s like using your mom’s retirement on your bar dreams and burning the money right in front of her. To sum it all up, Tom loses it on many levels, left and right.

The lingering question is, Tom, are you in love … and frankly, why did you let this happen? We’re going to see past relationships brought into it, current dynamics – basically the whole group is jilted. And after all those years of friendship.

Off stage, we see Raquel and Tom conversing, and stoking the flames. Raquel is throwing out a narrative that they aren’t liars, but they are. Repeated, sneaky liars. Even if they had the absolute best of intentions, and okay with their decisions admit the mistakes you made behind everyone’s backs – specifically Ariana’s.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 continues Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

