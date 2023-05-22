Andy Cohen ‘Worried’ About Kim Zolciak’s Money Spending Habits

Andy Cohen seems like one of the most reasonable men in the entertainment industry. With his experience in so many aspects of TV production and interviews, everything he says just sounds so smart and agreeable.

Well, his skills of reason have really proved themselves lately as Andy’s recounted on past conversations with Kim Zolciak. As everyone should be well aware at this point, it came out that Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, owed the IRS over $1 million in back taxes.

From that point on, it’s been a whirlwind for the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and viewers. With a filing for divorce, a counter-filing, and all the drama that followed, it was only inevitable Andy would comment on the situation.

Andy knows Kim like a psychic

On his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, the long-beloved host said, “There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player.”

He claimed Kim wasn’t savvy enough to spend proportional to her savings, further emphasizing: “Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore.” Considering Kim reportedly lost $250,000 gambling before her divorce filing, Andy was clearly correct.

This is not the first time Andy touched on the Zolciak-Biermann situation. In a previous episode, he said, “[I] sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love … I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul.” Andy’s empathy is something to admire considering how long he’s been interviewing some of the nastiest of people.

