Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence on Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Divorce

Let’s assume former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s “ask, believe, and receive” mantra is done. At this point, it’s not helpful unless she asks for possible bankruptcy or divorce attorney fees.

When the news broke of Kim and Kroy Biermann’s impending divorce, Andy Cohen’s 6th sense of mess started kicking in. Obviously, he wanted to know the full details of Kim and Kroy’s relationship breaking down.

On Andy’s Sirius XM show, Big Daddy revealed he reached out to Kimbo following the news of her breakup. Because, of course he did. If nothing else, Andy understands the assignment and provided the deets on an episode of Andy Cohen Live.

Kim’s divorce gives Andy the sads

Andy shared he and Kim “texted a little bit” after we all found out true love is now actually dead. “[I] sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love.”

“I did not see that coming. I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get,” Andy continued. But we must keep in mind Kim is very protective over the truth she chooses to share with a public audience. You know those Solo cups have seen things.

Andy also confessed that Kim and Kroy “seemed so much in love” he “did not see it coming.” And that was probably exactly the way Kim wanted to go. Because whatever happened didn’t happen overnight and it kind of seems like Kroy reached his limit.

Poor Andy is clearly devastated and hopefully contacting a camera crew at this very moment. “They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. Very surprised, sorry to hear that,” he concluded.

Before the news regarding the end of happiness as we know it came out, Kim and Kroy had faced rumors about losing their home. There were also reports of a nasty little unpaid tax situation happening.

OG viewers will remember that along with cigs, wine, wigs, plastic surgery, and denial, Kim also had a little fondness for gambling. It’s unknown at this time what officially burned out the eternal flame of love, but Kroy appears to be annoyed, so we should find out soon.

