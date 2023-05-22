Caroline Manzo Blames ‘Awful Fame Game’ for Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Feud

“My family is thick as thieves.” I wish New Jersey housewife, Caroline Manzo was saying this about the Giudices and the Gorgas. Enough is enough already – to the point your boss is refereeing. Don’t they ever get tired of fighting?

Caroline is weighing in again to the sibling blame game, and she has many outsider thoughts and opinions. She chalks much of their feud up to F-A-M-E. Ding, ding, ding. Plus, the fact that neither wants to take a real, hard look at themselves. She told the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, “I think that the whole thing between all of them is tragic and sad.” Isn’t, it? And the fact that they’ve both made a lot of money off of family tragedy.

What else does Caroline say?

She’s coming in biased. She speaks very highly of the Gorgas, and we know there is no love lost between her and Teresa Giudice. She said of Tre, “I miss the days of Season 1 … The fame got to her head.” So, you prefer table flipping Teresa then?

However, the Gorgas, “They have nothing but kind words to say about me and my kids and my family and everything about my time on Bravo.” That’s wonderful, but just throwing it out there – what’s the chance that it’s because you are not in good with Teresa? Five percent like the pizza deal gone south? 50? Caroline added that she has “no malice toward [Melissa] at all.” Putting this out there as well – having no malice towards either is okay too.

What’s next for the Gorgas and Giudices? We don’t really know who’s in and who’s out of the show. Andy’s not spilling the tea. Other than that, they all seem to be serial entrepreneurs so I’m sure we’ll hear about more housewives hocking shizz in the future.

What’s next for Caroline?

She was on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, but had an inappropriate situationship with Brandi Glanville, and that’s the last we heard. She also makes soap now – Friendly Monkey Soap Company! And has a cooking channel on YouTube – Food Love and Chaos! We expect, she’ll continue more of the same, as well as being a family woman.

Watch Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesday nights on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU KNOW ABOUT CAROLINE’S OTHER BUSINESS VENTURES? DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD LET THINGS GO WITH TERESA? IS SHE BIASED OR UNBIASED?