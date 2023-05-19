Andy Cohen Won’t Answer Whether Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga Are Fired From RHONJ

Andy Cohen isn’t spilling the beans on whether Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga will get the axe from the next season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. In fact, he’s pleading the fifth.

RHONJ’s season finale aired on Tuesday (May 16), and it was everything. Fireworks, explosive arguments, MORE fireworks. And an activated Luis Ruelas too. He was so activated that he made Joe Gorga bust out the acting chops so he couldn’t be upstaged.

The fallout of the makeout rumors revolving around Melissa finally played out, and this straw broke the camel’s back in the Gorga/Giudice family dynasty. Following this scene, Melissa and Joe skipped Tre’s fairytale wedding. For what? No one is sure. They failed miserably if it was to make a moment since Teresa’s show still went on without a hitch.

The next time the family saw each other was BravoCon 2022. Bravo split the RHONJ panel into two because their beef was that deep. Since filming, both families have declared how done they are with the situation. Teresa said she’d never reconcile with them again, and Melissa said she was ready to breathe fresher air. So where does that leave the future of the Real Housewives of New Jersey? Housewives’ fairy godfather is trying to figure that out.

Andy Cohen pleads the fifth

While appearing on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Tre and Mel’s boss gave an interesting answer regarding their status on the show.

In a game of Andy’s classic Watch What Happens Live staple, plead the fifth, “One has to go,” Teddi asked him, “Melissa or Teresa?”

“Well, we’re figuring that out right now, but I plead the fifth,” he answered.

Jersey fans are split between who should stay and who should go. However, if Bravo is reading (and I know they are), please make the hard decision rather than letting this stall like RHONY because you don’t want to “fire” the obvious deadweight.

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHO SHOULD GO? WHO DO YOU THINK DESERVES TO STAY? TERESA OR MELISSA?