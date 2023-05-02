Caroline Manzo Addresses Rumors Melissa Gorga Is Fired From Real Housewives of New Jersey

What would Real Housewives of New Jersey be without the family feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga? It’s a mutually exclusive relationship that has given us viewers season after season of drama. And it all started with one ill-fated Christening.

There is no way to support both of them, though it’s been tried. RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo could have been one such person. She became close with both Teresa and her sister-in-law, before the former’s behavior had Caroline proclaiming herself for Team Melissa. Hey, the Season 13 cheating rumor wasn’t the first attempt to tarnish the Gorga marriage. Way back when, there was speculation about alleged disreputable employ of the Envy boutique owner.

Caroline’s seen it all when it comes to this family. She even suggested that Tre “almost brainwashed” her to go against Melissa. So it’s not a surprise that the mother-of-three was asked to comment about another rumor regarding Melissa. That of her tenure on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Caroline thinks it’s too early to tell

The Manzo matriarch recently joined the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast to discuss the past and the future of the show. She opined that RHONJ “changed a lot” because of social media. And despite Caroline saying that she “stopped watching” when she left, the alum is very much in the know.

“Everybody loves to keep you informed,” Caroline teased.

And now there is a new rumor revolving around Melissa. It’s been speculated that the On Display singer won’t be asked back for next season. Though based on Andy Cohen’s reaction to Teresa’s vitriol at the reunion, perhaps it’s Tre who won’t be returning.

Caroline suggested it really is too early to tell. She said, “You are not gonna know what’s happening till the last … You don’t know what’s gonna happen till this show airs and how it’s received and what the people at Bravo are thinking when they sit around their table and discuss things. There’s so many moving parts to this. So I think anyone would be foolish to make a judgment call at this point in the game … It’s a fool’s game to suggest that at this point.”

Indeed, co-star Jackie Goldschneider teased an explosive fight between Teresa and Melissa at the Season 13 finale. It very well may be that the toxicity is too good to miss.

