Kroy Biermann Requests Kim Zolciak Undergo Psychological Evaluation in Bitter Divorce Battle

There’s so much back and forth in the Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann saga that you’d think you’re watching a tennis match. It’s honestly getting hard to keep up with at this point, but at the same time, we just can’t get enough.

As everyone should be well aware at this point, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her divorce filing from Kroy soon after it came out that the couple owed the IRS over $1 million in back taxes. Kroy then seemingly counter-filed for divorce himself, and the two have been at each other’s throats since, with a slew of Instagram drama and fights over custody.

Recently, Kroy took a hard hit as Kim accused him of marijuana use and demanded as part of the court proceedings that he undergo drug testing. She cited her children’s safety as the main concern, but it was also likely a public attack on the former NFL player’s character.

Kroy claims Kim has undiagnosed mental illnesses

Well, now Kroy is retaliating, demanding in return that Kim undergo various psych evals, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. The demand revolves around Kim “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” according to Kroy.

The documents also added, “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties,” and that Kim’s “time is so consumed with online gambling” that it puts her kids at risk. It’s easy to see this as retaliation on Kroy’s part after the drug test demands, but at the same time, there is credence to Kim’s alleged gambling addiction, with reports that she lost $250,000 gambling in the Bahamas.

The documents also demand Kim be tested for other conditions, including depression, narcissistic personality disorder, and bipolar disorder. Considering the couple’s been hit with a second tax lien, things don’t look great for the Bravo star.

TELL US – ARE KROY’S DEMANDS FOR A PSYCH EVALUATION WARRANTED? OR IS THIS JUST PAYBACK FOR KIM’S DRUG TEST DEMANDS?