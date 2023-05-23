Marlo Hampton Accuses Drew Sidora of Wearing Tape Under Shoes So She Can Return Them

Marlo Hampton recently sat down with The Jason Lee Show to kiki, and talk all things Marlo and Real Housewives of Atlanta. They discussed downright everyone, and the many phases of Marlo’s life.

To start, why Marlo thinks people don’t connect with her as much (especially in the beginning). She says the ONLY thing she can think is because of her past. She says, “It had to be that” – the criminal past.

Why? Let’s narrow in on the reasons why Marlo thinks people should have connected (other than her bringing the drama). She says, “I came on fashion. I came on fabulous.” Okay, but your armor isn’t enough Marlo.

It’s not the past

You were from humble beginnings, but never humble. You wanted a come up, you found your way there Marlo, and now you live in the clouds in your mind. That’s what it is. You air superiority because you have x, y, z, and everybody wanna be you. Ultimately, people want a champion. Someone who equalizes herself, and can rock with them in the trenches – not who is too good for that now. Cut to her saying, “You aren’t in the circles I’m in.” Enlightening.

On to Drew

Marlo loves Drew Sidora and her story, but Marlo is not her. She’s not wearing tape on the bottom of her shoes and returning items from her closet, apparently. Is that right? Does Marlo have nothing better to do than check wardrobe tags and be under the bottoms of housewife shoes? If it’s the fashions and fabulosity that got you to RHOA, go run Le’Archive before you lose your peach. Time is money.

Marlo name drops, and label drops more than anyone on the show and it’s not free promotion for the brands. She has great style, but it’s the things she says. She needs to chill for a minute. Just chill.

What else is this interview about? Just about every RHOA alum, so if you’re a fan, enjoy sipping on the tea.

