Andy Cohen Thinks Marlo Hampton Did Too Much on Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14

After several seasons of waiting on the sidelines as a friend of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo Hampton finally snagged her peach during Season 14. If you remember, this season was filled with drama, explosive fights, and even crazier allegations.

Her feud with Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker played a vital role in her storyline, but her reignited match with Kenya Moore also kept viewers on the edges of their seats.

During the Season 14 reunion, Marlo, a first-time peach holder, got the seat closest to Andy Cohen. As we know, these seats are reserved for the Housewife who had the most going on during the year. Many fans were happy to see Marlo getting the recognition she deserved. And it seemed like the network was finally giving her her flowers too. But even though she claimed the first chair, it doesn’t mean everyone was happy with her performance.

Andy Cohen feels Marlo did the most during her first season

Andy spills a lot of tea about the Real Housewives in his new book, The Daddy Diaries. From what’s been circulating around social media, he has strong opinions about all of these ladies. Whether it be about Jen Shah’s heinous crimes or NeNe Leake’s lawsuit against the network, he isn’t holding back, and for that, I’m grateful.

Although happy Marlo was finally upgraded to full-time status, the Housewives head-honcho wasn’t too pleased with her behavior during her debut season.

“She’s walking around on the show with an AK-47 & randomly firing at people,” he wrote in his book.

We saw this occur during her conversation with Shereé Whitfield and even with Kenya as well. We know taking over the role of bone collector probably “drained” her; however, how she moved was slightly confusing. If she genuinely felt strongly regarding her disdain for some of her cast members, I can accept that. But if she went around picking fights with people she was supposed to be moving forward with only to make a moment, that’s where things start to get messy. And apparently, Andy agrees.

Season 15 has just kicked off on Bravo, and based on the first episode, Marlo has already toned it down by a lot. But in the spirit of the Real Housewives, I’m sure this peaceful state won’t last too long.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

