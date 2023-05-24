Margaret Josephs’ Former Friend Laura Leaks Texts Showing How Friendship Ended

The underlying theme of Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is an arsenal of dirty information. Margaret Josephs has been accused of having one that may or may not have included the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor. Luis Ruelas exposed himself for getting Bo Dietl to create one for him. Even John Fuda, of all people, claims to have his own arsenal during the RHONJ reunion teaser. There are truth bombs everywhere in the Tri-State area.

Another steady subject during the most recent RHONJ season has been the L word — Laura Marasca Jensen. Marge’s former friend has been feeding information to Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and anyone else who will listen to her gossip. It seems like Laura has a vendetta against Pigtails that has created plenty of dramatic flames amongst the cast. Now, she’s pouring gasoline straight onto all of it.

Laura exposes end of friendship with Margaret Josephs

During an RHONJ deleted scene, Marge explained the end of her friendship with Laura. She claimed it came down to Laura being disinvited from a party. Laura told Marge she “better f–king check [herself] and that’s it,” according to Pigtails. Now, Laura has released the full text exchange that led to the end of their friendship, via @allrhonjfacts on Instagram.

The texts confirm a change of plans between Marge and Laura leading up to the holidays. Laura looks pretty hostile in the dialogue for being disinvited from a party, but there must be more to the story. Marge noticed her friend getting testy and called her out. “Things get lost in text on both ends,” Marge wrote. “I’m upset this keeps happening.”

Laura responded with a short “Have fun” before questioning Margaret for questioning her attitude. “You write in hostility about things that are out of my control,” Marge texted. “I do feel you have underlying animosity towards me and I can’t do right by you.” Obviously, things took a turn. To be fair, Laura did tell Marge to check herself in one of her paragraphs of rage texts.

Marge ended the conversation by claiming her friend crossed a boundary and that she needed a break from their relationship. “Wow! Exactly what you were aiming for,” Laura wrote. I feel like we’re missing a piece of the puzzle as to why Laura was trying so hard to fight her friend via text. Let’s get Laura out to go toe-to-toe with Marge, with Andy Cohen as their referee.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE TEXTS BETWEEN MARGARET JOSEPHS AND HER FORMER FRIEND LAURA? DO YOU THINK LAURA PROVED ANY POINT BY RELEASING THE TEXTS TO THE PUBLIC?