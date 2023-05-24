Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Release Their Arsenal in Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion Trailer

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 has officially concluded with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ over-the-top wedding. Obviously, it wasn’t an impenetrable love bubble considering Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga skipped out on Tre’s big day. Now, we’re preparing for what’s sure to be a volatile reunion amongst the entire group.

Bravo finally released the RHONJ Season 13 reunion trailer which is three minutes of straight drama. It’s so much to take in that my head feels as red as Luis’ like it’s about to explode. After Luis name-dropped his private investigator Bo Dietl during the finale, the cast didn’t hold back in exposing Luis’ arsenal of information — Margaret Josephs included.

The most toxic family reunion ever

The entire reunion trailer essentially focused on the Teresa and Melissa of it all. Sure, we’re going to get some reprieve from the “nice Jewish girls” Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler, but the rest looks cutthroat. Well, we also got a break when Juicy Joe Giudice called Tre mid-filming to ask if she could set him up with Bill Aydin to fix the “bags under [his] eyes.” It’s pure comedy. Anyway, Andy Cohen lost his cool more than once trying to referee the entire boxing match. He handled some outside interference because Luis apparently hired a private security guard to “protect” him during filming. For once, I don’t envy Andy’s life.

Melissa and Tre were done attempting to hide their absolute hatred for each other. Tre believes that Melissa put her in jail based on information Jacqueline Laurita told her, an alliance that Andy calls the “joke of the century.” Tre also says something about speaking to the FBI, which doesn’t seem like something they’d engage with. “I can’t wait to never f–king look at your face again after today,” Teresa said. When Melissa asked why, Tre said it was because her sister-in-law is “leaving.” I can’t wait to see Andy’s reaction to Tre playing casting director.

Marge also got a lot of heat during the reunion. Tre called Pigtails “the devil” and Jennifer Aydin dubbed Marge’s behavior as “old lady energy.” They were just petty insults, but I’m interested to know more about how Tre’s relationship with Marge took such a turn after the wedding. “You are a criminal and so is he,” Margaret said to Teresa. Those are absolutely fighting words, and Tre would have scared me straight when she told Marge to “sleep with one eye open.”

Marge might be wise to take that advice based on what comes out about Luis and Bo Dietl’s arsenal at the reunion. Rachel Fuda claims that John Fuda’s son’s birth mother was speaking to the press after she was contacted by Luis digging up dirt.

“Did you or did you not hire Bo Dietl to do a slander campaign against me and Joe Gorga?” Frank Catania asked Luis. The intensity just keeps rising and rising. Luis’ true demeanor shines through when he proclaimed, “I know everything. Let’s play.” I absolutely related to Melissa’s facial reactions following Luis’ ominous threat. We’re all going to need to take some deep breaths during the commercial breaks of the upcoming RHONJ reunion.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

