Marlo Hampton Slams Kenya Moore’s Reaction to Martell Holt: ‘Be Happy for Shereé’

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 premiere, Shereé Whitfield tried to hard launch her relationship with Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt. However, the reaction from the rest of the Housewives was mixed. And that’s putting it lightly.

Kenya Moore revealed that Martell had DM’d her in the past, and when she brought it up to Shereé, all hell broke loose. Martell tried to deny that he tried to slide into Kenya’s DMs and got frustrated when the Housewives weren’t buying his story.

Kenya and Martell got into a full-blown argument, with Kenya yelling, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” at Shereé’s new man. In the aftermath of their fight, Kenya expressed concerns to Shereé about how Martell spoke to her. She told Shereé, “He’s talking to me like he’s eventually going to talk to you.”

So, the bottom line is Martell’s introduction to RHOA was a chaotic mess. But now, Atlanta’s least popular power couple has one person in their corner: Marlo Hampton. She recently shared that she believes the other Housewives were being too hard on Martell.

Don’t worry, be happy

Marlo recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and dished with Andy Cohen on all things RHOA Season 15. When an audience caller asked about Shereé and Martell, Marlo had a surprising perspective on their drama with Kenya.

“She should just be happy for Shereé,” Marlo explained. “At the end of the day, just be happy, enjoy it. He’s fine. I don’t think Shereé’s trying to get married. She probably just wants some good wood and just to see somebody nice-looking.”

Andy definitely appreciated that answer. He replied, “Don’t we all just want some good wood?”

Marlo might be right about Shereé’s intentions with Martell. Let’s all hope she isn’t trying to become Shereé Whitfield-Holt and move this guy into Chateau Shereé. But still, wasn’t Kenya trying to be a good friend by bringing the DMs to Shereé’s attention? Marlo didn’t think so.

She told Andy, “It’s not an issue. Who cares if he DMed you? He’s DMing Shereé now and D-ing Shereé now, so it doesn’t matter. That was two years ago. Get over it, girl.”

Getting over it might be the right thing to do for Shereé’s sake. But where’s the fun in that? Kenya was doing what needed to be done.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

