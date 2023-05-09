Kenya Moore Claims That Martell Holt Tried to ‘Open a Door’ by Sending Her a DM

I’m so glad that Kenya Moore is never afraid to speak on it because she’s now giving us further details about the DM she received from Martell Holt in the past.

In case you’ve been under a rock, the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s comeback queen Shereé Whitfield and Martell have been dating since the summer of 2022. Thankfully for fans, we will see their relationship up close and personal after she finally decided to cut off two-pump champ Tyrone Gilliams after last season’s conclusion.

During the Season 15 premiere episode, Kenya got things popping after telling some of the ladies that Martell has attempted to talk to her in the past. Some may find this shocking since Martell and Shereé are now an item. But if you keep watching this season, I’m sure you’ll see why it’s never smart to include Martell’s name and faithful in the same sentence. Ever.

Kenya says Martell messaged her to open a door

When she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, the RHOA vet told host Andy Cohen that she brought the news about Martell’s DM to the group because she was looking out for Shereé. “It was just me being a friend and being honest and transparent,” she said.

“I didn’t remember exactly how long ago it was but I didn’t want someone else telling her. I wanted her to hear it from me. And I said it wasn’t a big deal to me but I just wanna let you know.”

Listen, I think Kenya did the right thing here. Even though she admitted the DM wasn’t a “big deal,” maybe hanging around your friend’s new man is a little awkward when you know his messages are in your request folder. On the flip side, Shereé knows Martell’s past. In fact, the whole world does — so I’m sure she’s moving with extra caution.

After being asked if she was ever able to find out what Martell actually sent her, the reality star had a surprising admission. “Yes. It was a message. Yeah, for sure. Yeah, it was just something like, it was an attempt to open a door,” she said.

I’ll be interested to see how the rest of this plays out this season, especially since Martell is now officially in the Bravo mix. Based on next week’s preview, we’re in for an explosive continuation and the beginning of Kenya vs. Martell. Oof. This will be good.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

