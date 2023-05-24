Does Ramona Singer Agree That Teresa Giudice Is a ‘Monster?’

Ramona Singer and Teresa Giudice went on the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip together on its premiere season. Turks and Caicos wasn’t ready for that bevy of Real Housewives. The two OG stars of their respective series got along well it seems.

Ramona scored a coveted invite to Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. Then made a huge gaffe by posting the venue details on social media. Maybe this was the root of the presumed issues between the two reality TV stars.

Isn’t social media a great indicator for behind the scenes drama? There is just so much that can be inferred from a simple “like.” Such a situation happened between Ramona and Teresa.

It started with Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Carolina Manzo’s chat about her history with Teresa. Her daughter Lauren Manzo joined her for the conversation.

The pair described how their relationship with Teresa changed as the mother of four rose to fame and eclipsed the other woman.

“I miss the days of Season 1 Teresa. I do … that’s what makes me so sad because we had belly laughs. We were there for each other. We were on this journey,” Carolina said of the earlier seasons.

Indeed, the friendship eroded. And the two had nothing but vitriol for one another.

“Fame is a very, very dangerous thing, and if you are not completely grounded in who you are, you believe the bullshit,” Caroline continued. “The fame got to her head, and I will stand here to this day — to this moment — in the fact that I have always defended her.”

A fan account shared these podcast quotes on Instagram several days later. Ramona liked the post.

Well, of course there was more. Lauren then called Teresa a “monster” because of the way she would “step on anybody to get ahead.”

That’s where Ramona could find herself in trouble with Teresa. But a post-wedding interview indicated that the RHONY alum was already on the Standing Strong author’s s**t list.

“I was like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?’” Teresa said while at an event at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia shortly after her wedding. “I’m like, ‘Ramona, take down my invitation off your Story! Why would you do that?’ I’m like, ‘You’re on TV, I’m on TV, why would you do that? My husband-to-be has crazy f**king exes, are you kidding me?’

According to Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen, Teresa called Ramona “low class” for the stunt. The juicy gossip made it into his 2023 book, Daddy Diaries.

Being on Caroline’s side about anything likely won’t go over well with Teresa. The star always suspected that Caroline tipped the FBI off on her and her ex-husband, and shared her feelings in a 2019 interview. The former couple were convicted of fraud in 2015. And both parties served time in prison.

Caroline responded by denying that she was the “rat.”

She added, “you can believe whatever you like about me. I know I never did — I could never do that. But if blaming me makes you feel better, OK, then your reality. It’s not going to change my day.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

