Top Five Most Dramatic Real Housewives Fights

It wouldn’t be the Real Housewives without a few brawls! In the last 17 years, the franchise has provided fans with some of the most iconic and outrageous fights in reality TV history. From wine glasses being thrown to hair being pulled, fans have seen just about everything at this point.

While every Real Housewives show has at least one memorable showdown, some have stuck out more than others. Here are five of the most memorable Real Housewives fights.

5. Sheree vs. the Party Planner (Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Season 2 of Real Housewives of Atlanta kicked off with Sheree planning an Independence party with the help of her party planner Anthony. At first, the two seemed to share a similar vision for the party but tension arose as the event grew closer.

After Anthony snapped at Sheree on the phone, the Atlanta housewife decided to confront her party planner and it didn’t take long before the confrontation turned into a full-on fight.

“Every time I bring up concerns about the party to Anthony, I get attitude, he gets upset, he gets smart. Who does that? This is your business,” Sheree said in a confessional.

Sheree yelled at Anthony, he yelled back, and Sheree uttered a line that has become famous among Real Housewives fans, “Who gonna check me, boo?”

4. Kim vs. Kyle Limo Fight (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Season 1 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended on a sour note after an explosive fight broke out between sisters Kim and Kyle Richards in the back seat of a limo.

When Kyle entered the limo, her sister greeted her coldly, saying, “I don’t want you that close to me.” The fight escalated from there with Kim saying Kyle stole her house and Kyle suggesting her sister was an alcoholic.

“Mom had to die worrying about you and stressing about you and leave this s*** on my shoulders,” Kyle said during the fight.

3. Aviva Throws Her Leg (Real Housewives of New York)

Aviva Drescher left her castmates stunned in the Season 6 finale of Real Housewives of New York when she decided to throw her prosthetic leg across the table during an argument at Sonja Morgan’s event.

The heated argument began after the women accused the Vassar graduate of lying about her asthma to avoid going on a trip to Montana with them. As the allegations piled up, Aviva became more and more desperate to prove her innocence. At one point, she pulled x-rays from her doctor out of her purse in an attempt to prove to the women that she wasn’t lying about her condition. The women continued to press her, which resulted in one of the most chaotic moments in RHONY history. Aviva threw her prosthetic leg across the table, shouting, “The only thing fake about me is this!”

2. Teresa Flips the Table (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Teresa Giudice flipping in the table in Season 1 of Real Housewives of New Jersey is perhaps one of the most iconic moments in Real Housewives history.

The memorable moment occurred during an argument between Teresa and fellow housewife Danielle Staub. The two women were going back and forth but after Danielle told Teresa to “Pay attention,” the fight escalated.

“I am paying attention,” Teresa spat back. The housewife then proceeded to call Danielle out for her nineteen engagements before flipping over the table.

1. Scary Island (Real Housewives of New York)

In one of the most infamous Real Housewives episodes entitled “Sun, Sand, And Psychosis,” a fight broke out between the women during a trip to the Virgin Islands. There was tension between cast members Bethenny Frankel and Kelly Bensimon all season, but their former petty arguments were nothing compared to the fight that fans commonly refer to as “Scary Island.”

The fight included many iconic moments, including when Kelly accused Alex McCord of “channeling the devil” and when Kelly said she had nightmares that Bethenny was going to kill her on the trip.

“It’s a witch hunt. They’re like a witch hunt,” Kelly said during the historic episode. It was chaos and it was perfect.

TELL US-WHICH REAL HOUSEWIVES FIGHT IS YOUR FAVORITE?