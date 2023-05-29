Gina Kirschenheiter Says Heather Dubrow ‘Crossed Boundaries’ on RHOC Season 17

We keep getting a taste of the orange for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17. Will it be a return to the old days? Or will it deliver elements we’ve never seen before? Certainly, we’ve never seen this cast mix, and there are ripe orange holders, and still ripening orange holders in our midst.

Tamra Judge may have gotten a Bravo memo to dial up the drama. If the season plays out as it sounds, it’s definitely old-school Tammy Sue back. But will her relationships be the same? Probably not; people change over time.

Another seasoned pro is Heather Dubrow, AKA Champs. She unloaded the mansion of all mansions she built so we know she doesn’t need RHOC for any reason, but she never really did. As Tamra and Heather had a groove going in old seasons, will they have the same friendship this time – it’s been foreshadowed as not likely.

Friction?

Who else has friction with the twosome – newbie, Jennifer Pedranti, who had a prior friend relationship with Tamra? And a few seasons deep, Gina Kirschenheiter is on a rollercoaster with Dubrow.

Gina told Page Six, “I’m not gonna lie, this season, Heather and I went through it. We definitely did.” Wow. They were friends prior to so this will be a contrast from last season. Gina added, “It really was up and down for Heather and me this season. It got real.”

This is where she starts to tell us more by saying, “But when I get offended or somebody crosses a line — I don’t care who you are, how much money you have — I have boundaries. And when you cross those boundaries, that’s not OK with me.” What kind of boundary?

But Gina didn’t stay quiet if that’s what we’re thinking. She admits that they worked through the issues, and are “solid” today, but she was “very vocal when things were bothering” her. Likewise, Heather has admitted that this season was hard for her. We’ll have to see where things went awry.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 premieres June 7 on Bravo – in time for summer weather!

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING? DID DUBROW OVERSTEP? WHOSE STORYLINES ARE GOING TO POP THIS SEASON?