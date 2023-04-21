Real Housewives Of Orange County Star Tamra Judge Calls Teresa Giudice A“Jailbird” After Teresa Criticizes Tamra’s Podcast

Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice should not have started this one. Sometimes our fair Tre forgets there are people who don’t bow down to her. There’s been the lingering scent of pettiness between Teresa and Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. As you know, Tamra has a fairly successful podcast with John Mellencamp’s daughter called Two T’s in a Pod. They discuss everything related to Real Housewives and don’t have many subjects that are off-limits.

That includes talking about all of the drama going on in the individual franchises and dissecting it for their listeners. Seems like a pretty simple formula, right? When Tre started getting with Luis Ruelas, their new relationship received a lot of publicity. It played out on RHONJ. It played out on social media. And it was a topic of discussion for entertainment outlets.

But Luis had some weird skeletons in his closet and some of his secrets came creeping out. There were rumors he was a con man and would eventually drain Teresa of her remaining finances. Those rumors turned into full-blown theories when Teresa failed to get a prenup when she married Luis.

In April 2022, Tamra compared Luis to Vicki Gunvalson’s cancer-scamming ex, Brooks Ayers. It was a fair comparison, based on what we were learning about Luis. Teresa unfollowed Tammy Sue as a result.

Teresa should have left well enough alone, but she didn’t. Recently Tamra had Teresa’s former co-star Caroline Manzo on her podcast to discuss the drama that went down on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Tre criticized Tammy Sue for having Caroline on because she is close with Caroline’s current nemesis, Brandi Glanville. Tamra replied to Teresa on her podcast, and she definitely got right to the point. Page Six has the details.

Shots fired everybody! Tamra didn’t hold back in her response to Teresa’s critique. “Sit down, shut up like you’re doing right now at the reunion.” Yes, Tamra of the Reborn Blondes for Jesus is out here doing the Lord’s work.

She will not have Teresa, of all people, implying she’s a bad friend to Brandi just because Caroline was on her podcast. Tamra said she does try not to acknowledge unsavory comments, but Teresa was already on her sh*t list. Tamra added, “Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird – I’m not having it!” NOT TODAY DING DONG. Amen Sister Christian! I am almost feeling the urge to dance and rejoice in her words of pure scripture.

Tamra further explained Brandi is her “dear friend” and had “no problem” with Caroline coming in and doing an interview. Tammy plopped a cherry on top with, “This is me telling you shut the f–k up.” Honestly, I can visualize Teresa staring at what Tamra said while rapidly blinking her eyes and processing each insult.

Brandi understands the logistics of having a podcast because she also has a podcast. In fact, the only people without a podcast now are me and the 7-11 lady I see every day. Celebs in the Bravo family will have their publicists contact iHeartMedia for media spots and that’s what happened in this instance. Also, why does Teresa care? If she wants to get to Tammy Sue, that is not the way.

When Brandi found out Caroline was visiting Tamra’s podcast, she said, “‘I get it, babe. No worries.’” Brandi is a lot of things, but Brandi does understand how this machine works.

Tamra first responded to Tre’s comments on the Queens of Bravo’s Instagram account. She wrote, “Teresa please! @two.ts.inapod is strictly a housewife podcast. [iHeartMedia] books our talent ( as you know since you came on to promote your podcast). I talked with Brandi prior to caroline interview to give her a heads up. Get your story straight before you come for me!”

Well, I for one cannot wait until Teresa gathers her wits and checks back in with Tammy Sue. “Did… did she call me Forehead?” Hopefully, Luis will slip into Nonno’s comfy pj’s, advise Teresa to recapture her Zen, and just let this one go.

TELL US- DO YOU AGREE WITH TERESA OR TAMRA? SHOULD TERESA CARE WHO TAMRA HAS ON HER SHOW? IS THIS ABOUT TO BLOW UP INTO A BIG SOCIAL MEDIA FEUD?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]