Lisa Rinna Calls Out Fans Who Criticize Her For Being The Villain On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

When you tune into the Real Housewives, you know you can expect some personal stories, fashion across the board, and messy, messy drama. And in every Housewives cast, there’s always someone needed to shake the table. Think Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Dallas’ (gone too soon) LeeAnne Locken, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, and of course, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa “F–ing” Rinna, (thanks Denise Richards for getting that stuck in my head).

Throughout Lisa’s time on RHOBH, oh she’s definitely made her mark. Despite her being a little boring the last few seasons, we absolutely cannot forget or discredit her earlier years on the show. I mean, Lisa was iconic. I loved the way she kept the story going and how she just wasn’t afraid to say what she was thinking. She continued that, and after a while, something shifted. At least for me.

I hated the way she treated Kim Richards and Yalonda Hadid. I started to hate that she was in fact, NOT “owning it” as she would demand her other cast members do. And I think what I hated, even more, is that no one would call her out except the person she’s firing at.

However, regardless of how I personally feel about her, even I have to admit she makes great TV. She knows what she’s doing and definitely understands the assignment. Has it given me the ick lately, like that “I will f–ing hunt you down!” moment with Sutton Stracke, yeah. But, she does what needs to be done (for the most part). It’d be nice to see her also keep that same energy with the “Fox Force Mean Girls Five”, but I guess we all can’t get what we want.

Recently, Lisa reposted a comment someone made on her Instagram story. The comment read, “Hating Lisa Rinna for playing a shady villain is like hating the mailman for delivering your mail. It’s their fucking job you morons.” Of course, Rinna agrees. And I think I agree too. I understand that if everyone is getting along there’d be no show.

We know we don’t tune in just for the friendships. The drama makes it interesting and it keeps us coming back year after year after year. I mean just look at how huge the Bravo fandom is and how committed they are to these shows and their casts.

For me, I don’t dislike that Rinna is the villain. She does her job well. But I’d like to see her either be a little more neutral or hold everyone to the same level of accountability. The way she actively goes out of her way to pick a fight with Sutton and continues to drag it on is weird. The way that she herself is not even consistent is also weird.

One minute, she does something evil like telling people Kim is on the verge of dying and saying that she will “f her up” to playing the victim and saying that her behavior is not ok when she defends herself.

I’m tired of the double standards with this group specifically. Like how can you and Dorit Kemsley say “Let’s get Erika [Jayne] out of here” when she’s doing what Garcelle Beauvais said she would do — make herself look like a fool — but are sitting on ready to throw Kathy Hilton under the bus when she’s allegedly done something wrong? I don’t get it — but oh, well. I hope whatever we’re about to see these next few weeks regarding Kathy and Aspen is worth all of the extraness you’ve been doing.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LISA RINNA IS THE VILLAIN? DO YOU THINK SHE IS FAIR WITH ALL THE LADIES?

[Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Bravo]