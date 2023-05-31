Teresa Giudice Claps Back at Melissa Gorga Fans Following RHONJ Reunion

Well, the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion was just as explosive as one might’ve expected. As we also might’ve expected, most of the reunion centered on Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga and the prison complex between the two. And those who watched the reunion might’ve felt just as imprisoned as Andy Cohen looked.

Ever since Melissa became a mainstay on the show in Season 3, she and Teresa have had some of RHONJ’s most memorable fights. This feuding, of course, culminated in the reunion. Each Housewife had her turn to look defeated, but Teresa immediately stepped up to the plate with poor swings.

She made it very clear how badly she wanted Melissa fired, and regardless of whether it’s time for the Gorgas to go, calling for it outright was low. But beyond that, Teresa simply would not entertain the hard questions. She danced around the topic of Dina Manzo, before also defending her husband, Luis Ruelas, who’s in quite the situation with his company, making Tre look like an unreliable narrator.

Teresa takes to Twitter to tiff

I have never seen Melissa eat someone up at a reunion but tonight she left Teresa in pieces. ???? When you speak ?️facts to a person who always twists the narrative, they squirm. #RHONJreunion #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/d38pOHGfI8 — Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) May 31, 2023

Well, now it seems that Teresa might be aware of how defenseless she came off as she’s taken to Twitter to clap back at MelGo’s fans. Unfortunately for her, she might just be digging a deeper hole for herself.

One Twitter user posted a clip of Melissa slamming Tre for essentially taking advantage of the Gorga family in the past. The caption read, “I have never seen Melissa eat someone up at a reunion but tonight she left Teresa in pieces. When you speak facts to a person who always twists the narrative, they squirm.” Melissa’s only response to this was, “Are you watching the same show? Lol.” Not a great defense.

Unfortunately for Tre, it doesn’t go up from there. Another user replied to this exchange and said, “where there’s smoke there’s fire and Melissa just lit you up!” Teresa responded with, “I don’t feel that way, and I know the truth and you don’t lol.” That’s genuinely one of the weakest defenses Tre could’ve possibly gone with. It really just boils down to ‘no u.’

You’ve got to love how she adds “lol” to each of these replies as if this is all in good fun. No, ultimately, this is just embarrassing. Melissa obviously isn’t entirely blameless in this feud, but this time around, Teresa just gave herself the L.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion continues next Tuesday, at 8/7c on Bravo.

