Former Real Housewives of New Jersey Producer Thinks It’s ‘Time for the Gorgas to Go’

More Teresa Giudice and MelGo. More you say? No, it’s former Real Housewives of New Jersey producer, Carlos King weighing in this time. He joined Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge for their Two T’s in A Pod podcast, and he gave his inside opinions. I’m sorry, he did say facts – “I report facts.”

Carlos knew the show when it became the show and he knows all. “No shade” thrown, but he claims it’s “time for the Gorgas to go.” Opinions, please! Jump into the comments here with your objective rationale on who is best for the show.

‘No shade’

How did Carlos come to this conclusion? He suggested Melissa Gorga had no new storylines. In fact, he said, when “run you through the hamster wheel … it’s time for someone to hop off the hamster.” He solidified that the Teresa vs Melissa (the grudge of all grudges) storyline has “no light at the end of the tunnel.” What more could we glean from it?

What has Melissa given to the show herself? Seeing as she is a woman who wouldn’t even use the same household restroom as her husband, Joe Gorga after 10 years of marriage – it’s up for debate. In other words, have her other family storylines, stripper-gate, and Envy been enough?

And what would she bring to next season besides Joe? Would she be willing to give more?

Carlos claims “Teresa has given everything to the show including her blood type.” We see what he means. She doesn’t give everything about how she brews storyline tea, but she does give of herself.

What else did Carlos say?

He called Teddi and Tamra “you tw-ts” and said they may have flip-flopped after a call from Melissa. Teddi and Tamra responded adamantly that was a no, no, no, but he said they basically retracted their former opinion when Jacqueline Laurita came on the pod.

Watch the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion for what might be the final showdown. It airs Tuesday nights on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

TELL US – WHAT WEIGHT DO YOU GIVE CARLOS’ THOUGHTS? DO YOU AGREE? DO YOU THINK THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL WITH EITHER MELISSA OR TRE?