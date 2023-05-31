Tom Sandoval Angers Pittsburgh Officials by Trashing City

The saying – don’t piss off the boss. It seems Tom Sandoval’s recent airline comment made its way back to Pittsburgh. And city councilmembers actually commented on it. What’s going on in the land of Vanderpump Rules? What’s going on in the mighty city of Pittsburgh?

A pic of Tom was recently snapped on a flight to a show in Pittsburgh. He may or may not have been on the phone with Raquel Leviss and was allegedly overheard saying, “f*ing Pittsburgh. Did he say it? He said, “no” to TMZ. Did he mean it in a derogatory way? Maybe. Could it be a dribble of the tongue? Yes, possibly. But as devil’s advocate, who else says f*ing before a lot of words. Anybody?

Don’t anger the council

Pittsburgh City Councilman, Anthony Coghill has never heard of the show. Okay, we are glad you are busy with council business. He said of Tom, “He clearly doesn’t know what he’s talking about … Has he ever set foot in Pittsburgh?” That’s a question for you, Tom – is it your first visit to Steel City? It’s not without its merits.

Another councilmember, Bobby Wilson (who has heard of Pump Rules), said, “It’s unfortunate somebody who is having relationship problems is trying to take a swing at Pittsburgh … Why bring us down. Work on yourself.” Eating some popcorn.

Despite the comments, the former councilman indicated Tom (or anyone for that matter) is welcome in Pittsburgh. And since Tom said he played a sold-out show, this seems in line with what the council says. The locals certainly didn’t show up for his vocals, did they?

I say, Pittsburgh somehow spins this into a “visit f*ing Pittsburgh” campaign. Not joking. Let’s encourage the city even further as a destination.

