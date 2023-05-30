Tom Sandoval Is Recovering Through Music After Scandoval

As we keep repeating in the Vanderpump Rules universe, Tom Sandoval is the most hated man on TV. He showed his true character by cheating on Ariana Madix for months with her best friend Raquel Leviss. Sleazy Sandoval has barely been remorseful toward Ariana through it all, showing more compassion toward himself and Tom Schwartz than his former life partner. Gag-worthy doesn’t cut it.

Sandoval’s selfishness knows no bounds. Exhibit A: His lame “career” as the lead singer of a cover band. Sandoval self-admitted to paying people to do bonafide karaoke with him. Can you talk about self-indulgence? Whether the people love him or hate him, Sandoval just loves the attention. Unfortunately through #Scandoval, the people are giving it to him.

Sandoval recently spoke to TMZ about the “success” of his cover band post-Scandoval. Apparently, he’s been selling out shows just fine, which is a bummer. Can this man have any true consequences for his actions? As always, Justice for Ariana.

Tom Sandoval and the most extra ego stroke

VANDERPUMP RULES — “Reunion” — Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

TMZ did a nice puff piece to promote Tom’s lame band. Who knows if Sandoval had to pay anything for that (allegedly, allegedly, allegedly). Good for him — he needs some way to pay back the thousands he’s paying his bandmates to spend time with him. I would just be pretty embarrassed to actually pay my hard-earned money to watch Sandoval sing covers of “Stacy’s Mom.” To each their own.

Sandoval also told the outlet that he’s 50 days sober. Alright, good for him. He mentioned that after receiving backlash as a consequence of his own actions, he was in “some really dark places.” However, “music has really helped me get through,” he added. Again, good for Sandoval, I guess. It’ll be even more embarrassing when Rachel is back to cheering him on from the front row of whatever bar and grill he’s booked this month. Now, I’ll be saving up my coins to throw any which way at Ariana during BravoCon rather than waste it on this clown.

