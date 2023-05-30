‘He Didn’t Commit a Crime’: Andy Cohen Speaks Out Against Tom Sandoval Backlash

Tom Sandoval’s carefully cultivated reputation has become tainted after it was revealed he cheated on his partner of ten years. Bad for Ariana Madix in the moment, but great for Vanderpump Rules ratings.

The fallout of Tom straying with Rachel Raquel Leviss has been swift and effective. Meaning, he was swiftly and effectively removed from everyone’s good graces, except for maybe his mom. Lisa Vanderpump spoke out on the treatment the two have received and even Andy Cohen is stunned at the backlash.

Andy appeared on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and shared his thoughts on the vitriol Sandoval has experienced since he forgot to delete that damn video.

Andy says let it go …

It’s not so much that Tom cheated on Ariana. He cheated on her with one of her closest friends. Repeatedly. And they lied to her face for the better part of seven months. Fans didn’t take it very well and fired off harsh criticisms of Tom and Raquel that have been on a loop since the scandal broke.

Andy doesn’t think it’s cute and said viewers are “out of control.” He said, “Tom Sandoval made a mistake he’ll probably regret for the rest of his life.” In addition to romping around with his Bambi-Eyed bae, Tom might also regret filming with Boris Badenov’s facial hair, but I digress.

“He is still a person,” Andy explained, as he admitted he hoped the fandom will ease back on attacking Tom. “It’s out of control, I hope it’s kind of dying down for his sake.” Andy added, “He’s a real person. He did something really stupid and hurtful and asinine … [but] he didn’t kill anyone, he didn’t commit a crime.”

Not an official crime …

But some might maintain Tom committed ocular assault with his on-camera wardrobe choices. White nail polish users all over the world now struggle with PTSD when getting a manicure. And what about the poor people who used to love the phrase, “dip out” – won’t anyone think of them?

Andy believes the drama got out of control because “the cast is so incestuous already.” And maybe because Tom’s big whoops took the spotlight over some other cast members’ more unsavory moments.

Things will eventually die down for Sandoval and people will move on from his cheating fiasco. But he’ll probably have to get through the entire reunion first. As for Raquel, she’s still out of sight, but not out of Tom’s mind.

Catch Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion when it airs Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

