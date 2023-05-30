‘Look at This Clown’: Lala Kent Goes in on Tom Sandoval After Raquel Leviss Phonecall

If there is one Vanderpump Rules cast member who is determined to get all of the #Scandoval tea, it’s Miss Lala Kent. Lauren from Utah has a bark louder than anyone on the stage, and we can expect her to use it to eradicate Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for sneaking around on Ariana Madix. I’m not one quick to agree with Lala, but she can have them for this nonsense. Her wrath is the least they deserve for their shady actions.

Lala is, at her core, a Pump Rules fan like the rest of us. Lala is an informed fan, which often makes it pretty easy for other fans to agree with her takes. She is always keeping up with the online gossip and providing her two cents. None of us should be shocked to hear that she has some words for Sandoval recently being caught on the phone with Raquel. It’s a classic case of Lala giving them Lala, and a scathing rant from a former friend should honestly be the least of Sandoval and Raquel’s problems these days.

Lala Kent is calling out hypocrisy

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 18160 — Pictured: Lala Kent — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

After Sandoval was spotted on a plane chatting with Raquel, Lala took to Instagram Stories to expose the foolishness. Thankfully, we captured Lala’s fleeting words so that Sandoval and Raquel can hear them loud and clear.

“Look at this clown,” Lala started her rant. I can’t think of a more appropriate statement. “Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f–ked up and bang his Side Chicks,” she added. “Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex.” Lala wasn’t kidding when she described Sandoval as Randall Emmett 2.0.

Lala seems to agree with Ariana and the rest of us that Sandoval and Raquel’s “breakup” was nothing more than a tactic. “He’s fully plugged into her and she thinks it’s because she’s loved and cared about by him … Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist,” Lala Kent said. Say it again for the cheaters in the back.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

