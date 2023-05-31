Kroy Biermann Calls the Cops on Kim Zolciak, Accused Her of Refusing to Leave the Bathroom

Things have gone from bad to worse for Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak. Hints of destruction began appearing when Kim and Kroy Biermann started having repeated issues of foreclosure with their home.

Then it was revealed the former couple owed a reasonably massive amount in back taxes. Despite financial issues, most people were shocked when they mutually filed for divorce. Now things are nasty. Allegedly Kroy smokes the weed while Kim loses all of their money gambling. And recently, police were called to their residence. Radar has the details.

Know when to hold ’em

It’s not going well in the house that past relevance built. A shouting match between Kim and Kroy managed to get so out of control, Kroy called the cops. Here’s the bad thing, it happened at the beginning of May and the report said the time was around 10:23 pm. One has to assume all of their minor children were home.

Kroy met the police at the door, as they were responding to a domestic dispute. Both Kim and Kroy denied putting their hands on each other. The police report states Kim “was refusing to leave” the master bathroom after Kroy told her he wanted to take a shower. I’m guessing all of the other bathing facilities in the home were under repair.

According to Kroy “nothing physical occurred” and he also noted this was the first time officers were requested to visit the home regarding one of their fights. He also confirmed their children were in residence but asleep and unaware of the incident. Hope that makes him feel better about it.

Know when to fold ’em

Kim’s POV differs from her estranged husband’s. In the report, she stated she was on a phone call and Kroy started “shouting at her” and “telling her to leave.” She also advised when she tried to leave, Kroy “would stand in the doorway.” Kim further alleged Kroy of “chest bumping” her.

Kim co-signed “nothing physical occurred on this date” but implied Kroy has prevented her from calling 911 in the past by swiping her phone during an argument. In the future, Kim is “to call the police if any of those offenses or any other ones occurred.” Kim was also told to go to a neighbor’s house if necessary.

Authorities told Kroy he could be charged if he tries to take Kim’s phone or forces her to stay in the house. Kim also wants to avoid media attention, which seems to be futile at this point.

Apparently, Kroy left the house for the remainder of the evening “so things wouldn’t escalate.” Whew. These guys need to get it together. As always, Team Kids.

