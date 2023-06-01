Kroy Biermann Told Police He Still Lives With Kim Zolciak Due to Massive Financial Issues

Kroy Biermann is finally admitting what we already knew. No, not that Kim Zolciak might have a minor gambling problem – after months of denials and rumors of financial despair, the truth is coming out.

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars are in the middle of a nightmare and it’s all contained in one residence. Their home is large, but when you have two people in crisis and four minor children, even ample square footage can seem stifling. One might suggest it’s time for the estranged couple to separate, but according to Kroy, it’s not that easy. Radar has the details.

The cash flow is too low to go …

When Kroy called the po-po on Kim because she wouldn’t leave the bathroom (allegedly), the “domestic dispute police report” held some interesting information. Kroy can’t vacate the home because he’s broke.

The report also showed they have contacted authorities “several times” to come and referee their arguments. The document further advised Kim and Kroy are getting pretty desperate when it comes to money. They’re both individually trying to liquidate assets before a judge steps in and decides how property should be divided.

Previously in May, Kroy copped Kim’s designer bags and some jewelry determined to be worth around $175k. He then stuffed them in a safe to make sure they weren’t gambled away sold without his knowledge. Police told Kroy it’s not in their job description to deal with the consequences of enabling.

Apparently, Kroy felt the need to explain why he was still living with someone and locking up her luxury items. An officer wrote in the report, “I met with Kroy who stated that he believed that the purses and the jewelry were marital property.” They added, “Kroy explained that he took several purses because he planned to liquidate them to help offset some costs.” But Kroy wasn’t done confessing.

“Kroy further advised that he and Kim are discussing a possible divorce or separation but that he did not have the resources available to leave the home.” This was in early May and they both filed on May 8.

So basically Kim and Kroy held it together until May and then their faux empire came tumbling down. When Kim called the cops after Kroy took her purses and jewelry, the police report states there was a loud verbal argument in front of their kids. Kroy implied he had been a victim of domestic violence and allegedly has an audio recording.

There are no winners in this scenario. Team Kids.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM OR KROY WILL BE FORCED TO LEAVE THE HOUSE? ARE YOU SHOCKED THEY ALLEGEDLY FIGHT IN FRONT OF THEIR CHILDREN?