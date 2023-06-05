Andy Cohen Responds to Teresa Giudice Fans Mad at Him Over RHONJ Reunion

Andy Cohen has been hosting the Real Housewives reunions since the early 2000s. Since then, we’ve seen him lose his cool on only a few cast members. Most notably, viewers saw him blow his gasket with the Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies during Season 12. But based on this season’s RHONJ reunion super tease, he may have taken it too far with one wife in particular.

From what viewers could see, the reunion was full of emotions. Like any Housewives taping, screaming came from both couches, which seated the entire cast. When the husbands joined, they jumped into the drama as well. At some point, Andy became so frustrated with the back-and-forth that he popped off on the RHONJ OG that’s brought him tons of success.

Andy says he apologized for yelling at Teresa

While hosting a new episode of Radio Andy, the Bravo exec revealed that many displeased Teresa Giudice fans greeted him when he returned to social media following his brief hiatus.

“… when I did go on, what I saw was a massive level of vitriol, I guess in the Jersey super tease, you see me losing my shit on Teresa. Teresa fans are very upset at me for losing my shit on Teresa,” Andy said.

Although fans will have to wait until Part 3 of the Jersey reunion to see this explosive moment take place, Andy said he doesn’t enjoy losing “my shit on anybody.”

“I think for all of you who are upset, have a seat in the middle of that for eight or 10 hours, and then let’s see how you handle it.”

It’s not just Teresa that Andy has spoken to disrespectfully. He’s also displayed arguably abusive behavior towards the women of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and the Real Housewives of Miami. Many have called out his offensive behavior, and well, we see how that ended. But this time, it seems he recognizes his behavior was out of line.

“… I mean, look, I don’t like to raise my voice. I don’t like to speak to a woman in a certain way, and of course, I apologized.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion continues Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

