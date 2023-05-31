Andy Cohen Was ‘So Nervous’ About Louie Ruelas and Joe Gorga Brawling at RHONJ Reunion

It’s Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion season, and Andy Cohen sure had his work cut out for him. Andy, more than ever, is like a human referee between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga while they’re at their lowest. We’ve seen Andy do a pretty good job of handling the ladies, but it’s still up in the air how the husbands will challenge his moderating abilities.

The RHONJ reunion is like the final showdown between Tre and the Gorgas. Tre just wants to talk about her love bubble with Luis Ruelas, but both of the newlyweds will be expected to answer about the Bo Dietl of it all. Meanwhile, Joe Gorga will have some explaining to do as to why he skipped out on his only sibling’s wedding. It’s a tangled web, and I don’t envy Andy’s job of sorting through it all.

Andy is a veteran reunion host, but even he was a bit apprehensive going into the RHONJ Season 13 showdown. He spoke with Kelly Ripa on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast about his fears going into this year’s RHONJ reunion.

Andy Cohen admits RHONJ always needs security

Kelly, like any loyal RHONJ fan, wanted to know all of the tea about the RHONJ reunion. Andy went into the complications of people fighting at the reunion. He gave a recent example of James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval almost getting physical at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Andy literally got in the middle of the two men and his question cards went flying.

Andy admits that there is security on set so that he has some reinforcement when trying to break up fights between Bravolebrities. However, RHONJ is different. “We only just started having security, and we don’t have security at most reunions,” Andy said. “At some we do. Always at Jersey.” After Teresa Giudice’s track record of outbursts on the show alone, it’s easy to see why RHONJ needs some extra hands.

Before the RHONJ Season 13 reunion, Andy approached both Luis and Joe Gorga to beg them to stay in their seats the entire time. He was worried the two would result in a Christening-level brawl to “sort” out their issues. Andy didn’t reveal whether or not things came to blows, but it seems like it was mostly a duel fueled by skeletons in closets and below-the-belt insults.

