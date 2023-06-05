Jen Shah’s Assistant Says Meredith Marks Is the Only RHOSLC Cast Member to Reach Out Amid Prison Sentence

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is going to look a little different next season. Jen Shah kicked off the show as a member of the main cast. Now she’s a member of a cell block in Texas.

Lots of pomp and circumstance revolved around Jen in Season 3. She knew she was in trouble but proclaimed her innocence until the last moment. Her friendships cracked and despite certain people declaring their ride-or-die stance, only one person from the cast has kept in touch. And it isn’t Heather Gay. Us Weekly has the details.

Meredith Marks the friend spot

It looks like Heather isn’t in contact with Jen even though she waxed poetic over several episodes regarding her loyalty to her. I’m sure she’ll get around to it once her book tour is over.

According to Jen’s assistant Murilo Bueno, Meredith Marks is the only person on the cast who has reached out. “As far as I know, no [one is contacting Jen]. The only person that has reached out to me asking how she was doing was Meredith,” he said.

“Other than that, no one has reached out — to me at least — and I’m pretty sure no one has with her as well,” Murilo added. At least Jen’s family hasn’t abandoned her, she continues to receive support from them.

“She can have visitations every weekend. We are trying to stay up there as much as we can every weekend and we kind of just all spread out. We have a spreadsheet and everyone signs up so we can see who is going when. They finally changed COVID policy so now she can have more visitations through the month,” Murilo explained.

Jen wants a fresh start, obviously

As far as a return to television, only time will tell. “I think she just wants to have a fresh start. She wants to be able to make a difference because she was experiencing and seeing a lot of different stories of women in there,” he continued. We will see Jen the Savior emerge from prison in about five years with new eyebrows and a renewed outlook on life.

“And I mean, I have always — from 10 years ago — said that Jen is my Kim Kardashian. So I’m like, ‘Can we go fight everyone with Kim?’ I’m gonna jump in of course for that friendship so they can go save some lives and get some people out of prison,” Murilo shared. Oh, bless his heart.

In the meantime, don’t worry about Jen. She’s trying to bring khaki back and keeping busy with her new friends. Apparently, Jen is also doing a little theater on the side and producing a play called The Real Housewives Of Bryan Prison.

But don’t ask Heather for an update, I guess she wasn’t ride-or-die after all.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED MEREDITH IS THE ONLY CAST MEMBER TO REACH OUT? ARE YOU SURPRISED HEATHER HASN’T CONTACTED JEN?