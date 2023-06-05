Margaret Josephs Venmos Her Accountant to Settle $20,000 Lawsuit

With so many lawsuits among the Real Housewives, it’s almost impossible to keep track of who’s paying legal fees for what. This time, it’s Margaret Josephs making payments, but outside of court.

It’s not necessarily hard to imagine the Real Housewives of New Jersey star in such a position. On the one hand, she’s one of the most loyal Housewives out there. But on the other hand, she’s quite the pot stirrer. She’s always at someone’s throat, like costar Jennifer Aydin.

But while Margaret would think she’s never done anything mean to another person, well, the lawsuit might allege otherwise. But in truth, it seems she’s not in the wrong at all. See the details below.

Is Margaret guilty? Or just kind?

The U.S. Sun first reported on the situation. The lawsuit was brought forth by Stephen B. Wetter, a public accountant. He claimed that Margaret and her husband, Joe Benigno, had not paid him for his work on their taxes. Wetter sent a letter from a law firm, assuring a forthcoming lawsuit if the funds weren’t paid.

The only problem was, the letter was entirely fake. Marge’s exhibit read, “There is no such firm, no attorney name, letterhead, address, email,” and the letter was, “received to extort funds” from Marge and Joe.

From the lawsuit’s conception, it was made clear by reps from Bravo and Margaret that the case was bogus. Even still, Margaret chose to pay Wetter just $2,000 via Venmo. An insider said, “Margaret is very pleased the case was dismissed after sending the plaintiff some money to move on peacefully. They’re old family friends and she felt bad for him. There are no hard feelings. It would’ve cost her more money to pay an attorney.”

While Wetter had demanded $15,000 for services performed and $5,000 for legal fees, he should feel very content with $2,000, seeing as his claims didn’t seem to hold any water.

Part 2 of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

