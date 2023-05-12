Margaret Josephs Is ‘Loyal’ but Has ‘Biggest Ego’ Says RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral

Danielle Cabral might have been an unfamiliar face at the start of Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, but she didn’t waste time letting the viewers get to know exactly who she is. Danielle is extra. To some people, AKA Margaret Josephs, she’s a drama queen. To others, like myself, she’s a mini Teresa Giudice. And their similarities span far beyond their personal problems with their respective siblings. She has plenty of time to prove me wrong, but Danielle is a rising star.

She’s also had a wild first season of RHONJ. Danielle has spent nearly every group event fighting with someone, whether it’s Marge or Rachel Fuda. She’s the kind of girl who can’t hide her feelings, whether they’re good or bad, and I respect that.

Danielle recently made her second appearance on Watch What Happens Live to break down the status of the group. Andy Cohen is a shady viewer at heart, so he had to poke fun at Danielle’s fiery first-season feuds. Danielle was tasked to play a game where she was asked a series of questions and had to say whether or not Rachel or Margaret fit the bill. As expected, her answers were pretty interesting.

Danielle gave a few surprise compliments

Andy started the segment with a few softballs. He asked Danielle to pick who the more loyal friend is, and Marge won. Danielle also picked Margaret as the cast member that RHONJ viewers prefer and the star who throws better shade. She even had a compliment for Marge and said she has the better cosmetic work out of the two. “Margaret all day, she looks great,” Danielle said.

It took a little warming up for Danielle to start shading her frenemy. When asked who had the bigger ego, Danielle didn’t hesitate to pick Margaret. We’ve seen what the newbie has to say about Marge in her confessionals, so it’s no surprise she threw a little shade her way during WWHL.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

