Vicki Gunvalson Shades “Narcissists” Like John Janssen And Steve Lodge For How They “Use” Women Like Herself And Shannon Beador

Real Housewives of Orange County fans better prepare themselves for Hurricane Shannon Beador because Miss Storms is going through another breakup. Luckily, her current drama (shockingly) has nothing to do with David Beador’s never-ending inexplicable nonsense. However, Shannon’s been betrayed by another man — John Janssen, her boyfriend of nearly four years. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, don’t fell bad. John was pretty much one of many forgettable parts about RHOC in recent seasons.

After RHOC finished filming Season 17, John “blindsided” Shannon with a breakup. She saw wedding bells in their future, but he seemingly had a case of commitment issues. Harsh is an understatement. It hasn’t been easy for Shannon, who has been sobbing while giving press statements about the split. Thankfully, the Tres Amigas are back in action. Aside from providing what’s sure to be amazing RHOC content now that they’re all filming again, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson can also be the shoulders for Shannon to cry on. Just like the good old days.

Vicki, in particular, knows a thing or two about trifling men. Just look at how her relationship with Steve Lodge ended. Apparently, John dumping Shannon triggered Vicki’s love tank in a bad way. For once, rather than bashing each other online, the Tres Amigas publically stood up for one another. And Vicki didn’t hold back on calling out John and any other man who has selfish intentions with a woman, like the Boss Girl she is. Yas, Coto Insurance.

US Weekly reports that Vicki didn’t hold back in calling out John on Instagram. One user wrote on @BestofBravo’s Instagram that they were upset John chose to wait until the cameras were gone to break up with Shannon. The comment spoke to Vicki, who responded with some shade. “I said the same thing. These men use women like Shannon and I for their own benefit. Narcissists.” SCREAM IT LOUDER FOR STEVE LODGE IN THE BACK. Vicki is entering her revenge era and bringing Shannon along with her whether she likes it or not. Let’s hope it includes an emergency Whoop It Up vacation to Andale’s ASAP.

[Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]