Lesley Beador Says She’s Filing For Divorce From David Beador Days After Claiming He Dismissed His Own Divorce Filing

It’s another case of he said she said. Lesley Beador and David Beador are clearly having some marital issues. And those issues are on full display on Lesley’s social media. Which is exactly what I would expect from the woman who used to regularly tag Andy Cohen on her Instagram posts. Really. Also, never forget the time she posted pics of them naked in the woods with no explanation.

As reported by People, Lesley just announced on her (now private) Instagram that she is filing for divorce. In case you’re wondering why you should care, David is the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador. Which is the only reason why Lesley and David are even relevant.

The “news” of her filing comes just days after she claimed that David withdrew his own divorce filing. *Insert Shannon I’m just gonna have a nacho gif.* Lesley wrote on a throw back photo of herself, “I am filing for divorce. While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best.” The two thirst traps have been married for 23 months. Yeah, months.

Lesley continued, “I value myself and the happiness and well being [sic] of my children. I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos.” She then concluded, “I have a lot to share and will one day. For now I’m going to focus on spending all my free time with my amazing kiddos and laughing with friends.” Raise your hand if you want to hear what Lesley has to share? I’ll wait!

David and the soon-to-be-former Mrs. Beador #2 have a 19 month-old daughter together. David also has three kids from his marriage to Shannon and Lesley has 2 kids with her (other) ex-husband.

David filed for divorce from Lesley on September 15th. In the documents, he cited “irreconcilable differences.” He requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter and also noted a prenup was in place. Just a few days later, on September 21st, Lesley claimed that David “filed a request for dismissal a few days ago.” But court records online didn’t indicate any change in his filing. A representative for the court did note that there is typically no rush to process a non-urgent request like a dismissal.

When the Beadors first went public in 2018, Shannon was allegedly “blindsided” by the relationship given that she and David had only split four months earlier. They had been married for 17 years. But we all know that David had a history of cheating and that’s not an alleged – he admitted to it on RHOC. His indiscretions were central to her first few seasons on the show.

Given her social media activity, it seemed like Lesley was looking for some airtime of her own. There was that naked photoshoot, which Andy called the “worst thirst traps even seen.” Shannon said that her kids were “horrified” of the photos.

David attempted a very pathetic clap back to dispute Shannon’s claim. “My kids called and we laughed at the selfies Lesley posted. It’s amazing how much Shannon talks about me and my life. She needs some peanut butter to go with her jelly.” Sick burn, peepaw. Did the youths teach you that one?

The Tortilla Chip Aficionado then announced in January of 2020 that he and Lesley got engaged. Their daughter arrived in February of 2021.

For her part, Shannon, a well-known housewife and ShipStation spokesperson, previously tried to make peace with David. She sent the couple a baby gift but later told Jeff Lewis on an episode of his show that Lesley rejected the gift.

Anyway, can someone get working on a “here lies Lesley Beador” gif and get back to me?

TELL US – WHO DO YOU THINK REALLY FILED FOR DIVORCE FIRST? ARE YOU TEAM LESLEY OR TEAM DAVID? WILL SHANNON ALWAYS BE THE SUPERIOR BEADOR?

[Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage]





