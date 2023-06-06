Will Season 2 of Peacock Series The Traitors Feature Only Reality Stars?

For reality TV watchers that love a good competition game show like Big Brother and Survivor, you have to give The Traitors a chance. Although it may not feature as many physical competitions as the others, it’s still a show all about manipulation and strategy.

Season 1 of the new reality series premiered on Peacock in early 2023. When the cast was announced, Bravo fans were ecstatic to see the likes of Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Kate Chastain, and Reza Ferahan among the ranks. Reality TV icons such as Cirie Fields and Rachel Reilly also joined the fold.

The Traitors US will be all reality stars/celebrities and no civilians for season 2 pic.twitter.com/4RZOYqzcjH — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) June 5, 2023

Also among them was another group of players — except they weren’t reality stars. Of course, you don’t have to be a reality star to make great television. Just look at Season 10 of Big Brother. However, in that case, they were all civilians. That begs the question: Was the first season of The Traitors ruined by mixing reality stars with everyday civilians?

Season 2 will reportedly only feature reality stars

The correct decision — all reality stars (US version) or none (UK version). Mixing them creates an unequal playing field and awkward dynamic, especially at the end. https://t.co/NJovWMv0rP — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) June 5, 2023

According to a Twitter user who alleges to have inside knowledge about the series, Season 2 of The Traitors will only feature reality TV stars and other notable figures. “The Traitors US will be all reality stars/celebrities and no civilians for season 2,” the tweet read.

The user followed that up by adding, “I know of two CBS names so far that are in the mix, and it’s going to make Twitter super excited if they actually make it on together. (Not saying who bc I don’t want to hurt their chances).”

Other Twitter users seem to agree with the network’s decision to only television personalities for the second season.

“The correct decision — all reality stars (US version) or none (UK version). Mixing them creates an unequal playing field and awkward dynamic, especially at the end,” @Gibsonoma wrote.

You can stream the first season of The Traitors on Peacock.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH THE DECISION ONLY TO FEATURE REALITY STARS? WHO WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE IN SEASON 2?