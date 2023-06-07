90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Razvan Ciocoi’s Instagram Highlights

Razvan Ciocoi is the latest social media sensation to enter into the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, after joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 with his partner Amanda Wilhelm. Amanda, a widowed mother of two from Louisiana, unexpectedly found love with Razvan, a Romanian social media star, after losing her husband, Jason, to cancer. However, Amanda’s jealousy over Razvan’s growing online career could threaten their future. Find out what there is to know about Before the 90 Days’ Razvan’s Instagram and exactly what kind of content made him popular online in his home country.

Who Are Razvan & Amanda On 90 Day Fiancé?

Amanda and Razvan are new to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Amanda experienced the heartbreak of a lifetime when her husband Jason was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Unfortunately, Jason passed away just ten days after his diagnosis. However, Amanda quickly had another shot at companionship, and maybe even love.

She met Razvan through TikTok after finding him in an online competition. The widowed mother ended up sending a virtual “rose” to the Romanian social media star to capture his attention. This led to Razvan sliding into her DMs. Now, Amanda is planning to travel to Romania on Before the 90 Days Season 6 to meet Razvan in person for the first time.

Is Before the 90 Days’ Razvan Instagram Famous?

Just how big of a social media star is Razvan? In the week after the Before the 90 Days Season 6 premiere, the Romanian influencer has 24K Instagram followers. This establishes him as a “micro influencer.” However, Razvan is likely going to see his follower count rise as the season progresses.

Currently, he wasn’t even formally introduced onto the show and was only featured as a side element to Amanda’s story in the premiere episode. Therefore, his social media could rise greatly in the next months.

Razvan Is A Focused Model

When it comes to his top social media content, Razvan pinned an image of himself modeling to his page. The Romanian man posed in tight slacks and a button-down shirt that revealed his dedication to the gym while he looked into the distance and gave his best smolder.

It’s clear from dozens of similar modeling images that Razvan is hoping to make it big as a model. However, the 26-year-old might experience a big change if he moves to Louisiana and becomes a step-father to 31-year-old Amanda’s young kids.

Razvan Is Involved In Fitness

Another pinned image that Razvan shared on his Instagram page shows the budding 90 Day Fiancé franchise star hitting the gym. Razvan appears to prefer adding dramatic elements to his curated photos, such as the dramatic lighting and shadows which highlighted his fitness progress.

Razvan, who rarely smiles in his Instagram images, once again stared into the distance in the image that combined his joint love of modeling and fitness. Meanwhile, judging from his Instagram page, Razvan is extremely comfortable being shirtless and showing off his body.

Razvan’s Instagram Features Recorded Music

Razvan’s third pinned image revealed another aspect of his influencer career. The Romanian social media star appeared eager to share with his followers that he is also involved in the music industry, in addition to both modeling and fitness. Razvan shared a recording of him singing the cover of a song. This demonstrated the Before the 90 Days Season 6 sensation showing off his vocal chops.

Razvan Promotes Products Online

As a social media figure, Razvan also earns money through paid partnerships. This is very common for 90 Day Fiancé franchise cast members. Razvan shared one sponsored post in April that saw him promoting Genius nutrition. This endorsement was very on brand for the Romanian entertainer, as it combines his love for modeling and fitness with a way to earn money.

Razvan has also promoted that he will be on Before the 90 Days Season 6 to his Instagram followers. He appears eager to be known for his appearance on the American television show, in addition to his other ventures in the Romanian entertainment industry.

Razvan Models In Nature

While Razvan prefers to have the majority of his Instagram content focus solely on himself, he did share the spotlight in one modeling photo when he posed topless with a horse. Razvan’s photo might indicate that he lives in a more rural area of Romania, despite his interest in being in the entertainment industry and hopes of breaking into the music industry.

If Razvan is from a more rural area, it might not be as much of a culture shock for him to move to Louisiana, if his relationship with Amanda progresses. However, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple might be moving too fast for their own good.

Razvan Models Steamy Content

While Razvan shared a promo for Before the 90 Days Season 6, this is the only sign on his Instagram profile that he is seeing someone. Instead, the new franchise cast member prefers to leave it suggested that he is single, as he is often posing solo without his shirt off and with sultry looks.

This could be a major issue for Amanda, as a large part of Amanda and Razvan’s storyline will revolve around her being jealous of the attention his career brings him. Before the 90 Days Season 6, Episode 1 provided a glimpse of the adult-themed video content Razvan also films for work, which includes him kissing and getting steamy with female coworkers.

Razvan Is Working On New Music

Razvan recently shared a new career move that could potentially cast skepticism on why he was cast on Before the 90 Days Season 6. The Romanian social media star shared an image of him in a recording studio the week after the new season premiered. Therefore, it’s hard not to connect that Razvan is capitalizing off of his newfound fame and crossover into the United States media.

However, it is a smart move to promote his new singing venture in front of his expanding audience as he becomes known around the world thanks to Before the 90 Days Season 6.

