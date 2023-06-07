‘Keep Your Mouth Shut’ Alex Propson’s Advice For Chase Lemacks

What a dynamic we have onboard this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht! First and foremost, Colin MacRae is SINGLE y’all! Gary King seemingly was going to leave chief stew Daisy Kelliher alone, at her request. He honored that request until the chief stew hooked up with Colin. Then, Gary was back to playing mind games with Daisy, despite sleeping with Mads Herrera.

Alex Propson was also interested in the junior stew, but backed off when he realized his boss was pursuing her as well. But the mid-season trailer hints that he might get the girl in the end after all.

So, romance abounds with this crew. Yet there is one male cast member that has had zero luck with the ladies thus far. Except for a group of Southern belle charters guests that reminded him of home. He was in his “yes m’aam” glory for that group.

How can Chase “up his flirting game?”

It’s the curious case of Chase Lemacks, who could have won hearts with his supposed Southern charm and old-fashioned manners. The problem is reconciling that persona with reality, especially when the deck hand had too much to drink on a crew night out.

Poor Lucy Edmunds had to decline Chase’s advances. And his multiple requests to take shots off her chest. Once sober, the Charleston, South Carolina native did apologize to the junior stew for his words. But the damage is done. And nothing in the mid-season teaser trailer hints that his luck will change in the romance department.

Chase’s crew mate had some advice for him. Alex appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Daisy appeared alongside, and the duo were asked to react to what went down so far this season.

Alex responded to a question about Chase’s love life while on WWHL. A fan asked, “why do you suspect Chase has not been as successful with any of the ladies on the crew and what advice would you give him to up his flirting game.”

“Keep your mouth shut. Smile and wave,” Alex responded.

Take note Chase.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

