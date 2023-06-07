RHOA Alums NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams Reunite in Miami

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams reunited for a special weekend among friends in Miami, Florida.

The big sis, little sis combo (as they like to call themselves) were featured on several seasons of the Georgia-based show on Bravo together. Over the years, the pair have had their fair share of ups and downs. Their beef started during the RHOA Season 8 reunion and carried into Season 10 when Leakes returned from her two-season hiatus.

However, they ended their time on the show on a high note. And since then, it’s been smooth sailing for the couple.

After leaving the Real Housewives departures, NeNe and Porsha have been featured on additional reality tv projects, but never together. So their recent reunion in The Sunshine State was a pleasant gift for their fans.

NeNe and Porsha are all smiles in Miami

Viewers haven’t seen these two together in some time, so Porsha’s recent Instagram post reminded many watchers of the good times.

“Miami doesn’t owe a thing,” Porsha wrote. “Big sis [and] little sis reunite and celebrate my love!” NeNe responded in the comments, adding, “Lil sis [red heart emoji] fun times.”

Some users took to the comments to let the reality stars know how deeply missed they are on tv. “Again, Bravo [is] missing out on what the RHOA fans want to see,” one user wrote. And another user agreed, adding, “The dynamic duo that we miss on our TV screen.”

Porsha’s future return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta could be a possibility. It’s clear she’s still in good standing with the network following her RHOA special, and she was just featured on the newest season of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and is currently starring in Fox’s Stars on Mars. But for NeNe, after her nasty fallout with Bravo and Andy Cohen, and her discrimination lawsuit, most viewers have kissed that dream goodbye. But we can’t deny she’s a reality tv icon, so we’re sure NeNe will return to tv someday.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US — DO YOU MISS NENE AND PORSHA ON RHOA? DO YOU THINK THEY ARE CRITICAL TO THE SHOW’S SUCCESS?