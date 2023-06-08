What Happened on Love Island Last Night? Episode 3 Recap

Summer’s edition of Love Island continues, and with it comes the drama. Are heads turning already? Can Mitchel and Molly survive past their first week? What will new Bombshell Whitney bring to the series? Here’s our full recap of summer Love Island Episode 3…

Mr. Steal Your Girl

André says he wasn’t expecting Zachariah to steal Catherine. A few moments later, he brags to the boys that he saw it coming. Still, he brags that he’s going to continue speaking to her with “full motion, no brakes, foot on the gas pedal.” Good luck Dré! Catherine seems pretty settled already…

Going for an instant date on the terrace, Catherine and Zach get closer than ever before. She feeds him a strawberry, while he bigs her up. “Can’t say it was a hard decision,” he admits. Feeding his ego in response, she tells him she is “moving towards you more [than André].” She also commits to telling André to back off if he continues being “territorial.”

Meanwhile, George pulls Ruchee for a chat. He confesses that he finds her attractive, which leaves her stunned. “I didn’t realize I was even your type,” she tells him. “You always look fit,” he replies. “Sometimes I just focus on trying to make all the funny jokes.” Ruchee likes his sense of humor, which is a good thing, because most other people seem to find it very cringe.

Sparks between Jess and Tyrique?

The next morning, Jess and Tyrique continue to flirt. She offers herself up for his breakfast. He laughs and tells her how good she was at kissing during the challenge. Are there sparks here? Jess finds out a little later on when she makes her move…

André’s got a text! A new Bombshell called Whitney is waiting for him at the beach. He’s overexcited, and so are the rest of the boys. They talk to him as if he’s about to play at Wembley in a World Cup final. It’s all a bit much.

Bombshell Whitney arrives in style

Whitney says she’s been out of the dating game for a while. Not because she’s not confident! She’s got that in bucket loads. “If your man can be stolen, was he really your man?” she asks to nobody in particular. This one might be trouble…

André does his best to flirt with Whitney throughout the date. She seems less interested than she makes out in her confessionals. She keeps mentioning André’s age: he’s 21 and she’s 25. She wants a man, not a boy.

When they go back to the villa, Whitney gets a warm welcome from everybody. It’s not late enough in the game just yet for the girls to start feeling some sort of way when a newbie walks through the doors. André says Whitney is his new favorite, but again changes his mind a little later on, saying Catherine is who he wants to graft.

Put firmly in the Friendzone

Jess puts her big girl panties on as the night settles, and asks Tyrique what their flirting has been about. “There’s not really anyone in here that I’m swaying towards … you’re the fittest boy that I get on with in here,” she tells him. “I thought it was a flirty friendship,” he replies. OUCH.

“Fine just Friendzone me,” she replies. She’s trying to act as if she doesn’t mind just being friends, but she seems a little hurt. Still, good on her for immediately establishing boundaries. She tells Tyrique the flirting has to stop if they’re going to just be friends.

Ella later tells Tyrique she is happy he “made it clear.” Is somebody else in the villa getting a little territorial?

Mehdi and Whitney’s connection, and two proper snogs

Mehdi pulls new girl Whitney for a chat. He tells her that he loves “a boss lady.” The pair exchange compliments about one another’s eyes. It’s all very basic level flirting, but they do seem to get along. Whitney may be just the woman Mehdi needs not to become the first boot of the series.

Tyrique and Ella’s chat ends with their first real smooch of the series. It goes on for a little longer than anybody would expect. Mitchel follows suit, taking Molly up to the roof terrace. “Will you marry me?” he jokes. It’s actually hilarious, good move Mitchel! He then tells Molly he can’t not kiss her when she looks “this good.”

“He literally just went in and he does move fast,” Molly says in confession. “I guess it worked in his favor!” It certainly did.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

