Whoopi Goldberg Slams Tom Sandoval for Commenting on Lala Kent’s IUD

Well, the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion is finally over. Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent were already on bad terms before the reunion began, but leave it to Tom to only make things worse.

Tom has called Lala a bully in the past, and if that’s not projection, I don’t know what is. See, among the reunion’s bombshell moments, we had Tom making a complex, idiotic, and gross accusation against Lala.

Tom accused Lala of having her IUD removed. Why would she do this you ask? According to Tom, it was to steal attention away from their costar, Stassi Schroeder, who was also pregnant at the time. Yeesh. No wonder Lala thinks Tom is a lost cause. Lala already responded to Tom’s remarks on Twitter, but she also got the chance to talk about it on The View with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg.

Whoopi has no mercy on Tom Sandoval

Alyssa Farah Griffin was the first to bring it up. She hated to mention it, but wanted to “give [Lala] the chance to respond to it.” But as Lala opened her mouth to respond to Tom’s “absurd” claim, Whoopi stepped in.

Before Lala said anything, Whoopi blurted out, “Does he not know how an IUD works?” After a hearty laugh from all involved, Whoopi looked to the camera and said, “Tom, babe … what the–” and couldn’t finish her thought, instead opting to just put her head down in exasperation. Lala finally got to say, “I’m so happy that Whoopi took that question,” before everyone moved on to the next topic.

As one commenter wrote, “Whoopi woke up the moment she heard Tom accuse Lala of the IUD thing… ???” It was such a ridiculous claim. Another commenter supposed, “Whoopi must be TIRED of talking about Vanderpump Rules ?” And with the reunion over, maybe she’ll catch a break.

