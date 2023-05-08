Lala Kent Thinks Tom Sandoval Is A ‘Lost Cause’

Redeemable? Vanderpump Rules fans are taking notes on Tom Sandoval’s recent behavior. When news of his affair with Raquel Leviss broke, it was all about reacting to the betrayal of Ariana Madix. Since then, it was a waiting game to see how the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner would take on the PR disaster he created. Not to mention, the moral debt he had to pay to his ex-girlfriend of almost a decade.

It’s gone from bad to worse as Sandoval’s subtle and not-so-subtle cues indicate a general lack of contrition. It started with a do-over public to Ariana. Draft one didn’t even mention the Something About Her co-founder.

Then Sandoval gave a tone-deaf interview to Howie Mandel. The host admitted going easy on the reality TV star. Sandoval was allowed to say his peace. It was an underwhelming monologue. He deflected relationship problems onto Ariana. The whole event was panned by his co-stars.

Lala thinks ‘something needs to happen’

Lala Kent has been the most vocal in the Vanderpump Rules PR war against Sandoval. She is going toe-to-toe every step of the way. And with his latest antics, including sporting a lighting bolt outfit to one of his performances, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder sees no point in expecting more from the Sandoval & The Most Extras front man.

Lala shared her opinion on a recent appearance of the Sofia With an F podcast. She compared the age and maturity of both Raquel and Sandoval. The mother of one thinks Raquel “should know better.” At 28, the former beauty pageant contestant acts and “seems very young.” But it’s simply not an excuse.

So there’s really nothing to say about Sandoval, who is approaching his 40th birthday. Peter Pan syndrome abounds in LA, and even more so, within the Bravolebrity world. And Lala is having none of it.

“I think anything that happens after 25, and you’re still acting like a Sandoval or a Raquel, something needs to happen,” Lala opined. “You’re either hard-wired differently, where you’re just a f-cking lost cause, which is how I feel Sandoval is, I don’t think there’s any f-cking helping him, or you’re like a Raquel where there’s been a lot of things that have happened to you in your past that maybe you haven’t dealt with properly and it manifests itself into something like this where you’re not exactly aware of, I don’t know, f-cking your best friend’s man, like you don’t know that that is probably not okay.”

Indeed, Sandoval has shown little growth in the aftermath of his indiscretion. He’s been sober since his affair came to light. But there doesn’t seem to be enough shown in the way of personal responsibility.

Lala attributes that to Sandoval being “wired differently.” Similar responses are likely to follow.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SANDOVAL IS “WIRED DIFFERENTLY?” WHAT PR ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE HIM? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HIS ACTIONS SINCE SCANDOVAL?