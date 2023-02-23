Tom Sandoval Disses “Bully” Lala Kent; Says She “Probably Needs A Hobby”

Lala Kent is highly charged this season on Vanderpump Rules. More so than usual. Perhaps her personal life has caused a lot of strain, with the most sensitive topic being her daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.

Lala already gave Tom Schwartz an ultimatum regarding his friendship with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. It’s a tough choice between having a pickle-ball partner and Lala’s friendship.

Now, Lala’s sights are set on Tom’s business partner Tom Sandoval. Lala expressed her displeasure during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

After hearing Sandoval’s comments, Lala had some choice words for him. She said, “Sandoval, everything annoys me about him, and the fact that he said that I should have known better than to get knocked up—my child—I did not get knocked up and at the reunion I am coming for you, dog.”

She then weighed in on Sandoval’s relationship with longtime love Ariana Madix. Lala suggested that Ariana end the romance, in the way co-star Katie Maloney split with Schwartz. “I love Ariana, we just have to get her out next,” Lala sniped.

Sandoval’s initial reaction was disbelief. He said during a recent appearance on E! News, “Because Lala’s a bully, so she needs something to focus all her anger on and I guess I’m that person. I mean, she will randomly go after somebody just because she’s bored and probably needs a hobby or something,” he added.

Perhaps this recent feud has something to do with comments he made while filming Vanderpump Rules Season 10. First, Sandoval insinuated that the manner in which Lala began her relationship with Randall should have given her a heads up about how it could end. We all remember Lala bragging about being gifted a luxury vehicle for performing a sex act.

Sandoval also made an inflammatory statement about Ocean’s conception. He admitted, “I think it was probably that comment I made on the first episode about choosing Randall, saying ‘knocked up.” I probably shouldn’t have used that term.”

He blamed VPR producers for the comment. Lala’s “been trying to rewrite history and our show is not going to let you do that, they’re gonna flash back and they need somebody to narrate it so they asked me to narrate it, so I did,” he said.

Thanks to WWHL, feuds are kept alive in real time. As for Pump Rules, Lala previously admitted to coming in extra hot this season.

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo]