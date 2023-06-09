Taylor Armstrong Says Tamra Judge Was ‘On Fire’ for RHOC Return

Tamra Judge is ready for her return to Real Housewives of Orange County. She’s actually ear-to-ear and almost smug about it. She says, “Like any good ex … they came back.” We’re not surprised though. Tamra always has some “Jesus Jugs” level one-liners to say.

Regarding her sloppy seconds on the show, she was legitimately “hurt” by people (AKA Heather Dubrow) saying “she didn’t have a place on the show” due to having her podcast. However, she told ET, fans were “dancing on my grave” and possibly “threw parties” when she left, and that didn’t bother her so much. Only Heather. Gosh, you’d think she ate the bow off her cake or something?

Were they all nice, but Tamra?

Who gave Tamra the most difficult time in coming back? She says, “No one.” That everyone was “nice.” She did, however, answer questions about her conflict with basically every cast member. RHOBH transplant, Taylor Armstrong, said Tamra “is on fire this season.” I guess you’d have to be to ‘go at it’ with that many people in a season.

Tamra says the show feels like “home” for her. But don’t expect it to be a happy home. She basically said there is zero chance of her coming back “and rising above.” In fact, she added, “That ain’t gonna happen.” When asked who received the most fire, Taylor said Tamra may have “sprinkled it around” a bit. To complement that thought, Tamra indicated she is “very vocal in what she believes,” and on a reality show “you have to be real.” And naturally, the ghosts of Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino, and Tamra Barney appear in our heads.

Now, we see why she’s back. She’s bringing the heat, “seeing red,” and she’s drinking the Bravo Kool-Aid. She left off on a positive note about the cast’s “true friendships” after all the arguing and yelling. Hmm.

Watch Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesday nights on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – IS THE OLD-SCHOOL TAMRA BACK? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF EPISODE 1? WHAT ARE YOU HOPING FOR MORE OF?