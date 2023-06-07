Shannon Beador Teases ‘Hot Mess Sister’ Taylor Armstrong’s Addition To Real Housewives of Orange County

Season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County is almost here. Tamra Judge is making her big return after being let go after Season 14. She has an orange again, and no one is going to take it from her clutches. Although Vicki Gunvalson, who makes a few guest appearances, might try.

Shannon Beador is back, and her road to reconciliation with Tamra was rough. “It was downright nasty,” Shannon explained. In the Season 17 trailer, Shannon called Tamra “unhinged” during a cast dinner. That is probably a regular Tuesday in Tamra’s world.

Soul sisters

Shannon does seem tight with Taylor Armstrong. Taylor appeared in Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Tamra. She was originally a cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She exited in 2013. And now she is the first housewife to jump to another franchise. Shannon shared the details about the upcoming season with Jeff Lewis on Jeff Lewis Live.

He asked who was part of the cast. “Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, and there is Tamra Judge return and then there’s a new girl, Jennifer Pedranti,” Shannon explained. “And then we have the addition of a friend, Taylor Armstrong.”

Jeff said, “Oh, she’s a friend.” Shannon continued, “Love her. Yeah, I call her my hot mess sister. I’m telling you, just the most fun with that girl. Love her.” Maybe the Tres Amigas are ready to become a foursome.

Letting go

Shannon also reflected on who she didn’t vibe with this season. “Well, I think that you’ll see that I don’t get along with the usuals and there’s just a constant theme with one of my cast members. It kind of hit me like, I’ve had an issue with this person kind of since I met her nine years ago and it just seems to not go away, so I kind of address that. A little a-ha moment,” she stated.

Meanwhile, RHOC viewers can look forward to two cast trips. “There typically is like one close and then we’re in Mexico again. We go to Mexico,” Shannon said. “It’s super fun.” But that doesn’t mean that Shannon isn’t praying over nine lemons in a bowl and hoping for a European getaway next season.

She continued, “Yeah, but what I think is super fun is that we get some appearances from Vicki Gunvalson and to have Vicki and Tamra and I together just, I don’t know. We kind of like snapped our fingers and we were right back to where we used to be.” Shannon added, “I’ll say the road to Tamra and my reconciliation is not a smooth one. It’s pretty gnarly. Yeah, it’s pretty nasty.” But Shannon confirmed that they eventually make up, and then the Tres Amigas are back in action!

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 starts June 7, 2023, at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DID YOU THINK THAT SHANNON AND TAYLOR WOULD HIT IT OFF? WHICH CAST MEMBER DO YOU THINK SHANNON IS TIRED OF DEALING WITH?