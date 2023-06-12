Dina Manzo Comments on the Hate From Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval

Dina Manzo is speaking to the hate. Being a former cast member of Real Housewives of New Jersey, she knows a thing or two about being on the receiving (and dishing) end. So, is that what she’s referencing? The back and forth on the show? No, that’s been pretty apparent from Season 1 until now. She’s speaking out about Scandoval and the level of hate that is both, directed at cast members and from the show.

Dina has seen matters escalate in her own life. The whole situation with her ex-husband and his behavior was next level. Remember, when someone allegedly broke into her house, subdued her and her partner, and essentially held them there? It contributed to her decision to move to California and not look back.

The Vanderpump Rules scandal has been going on for months, and never really let up. It’s like they dangled carrot after carrot until Part 3 of the reunion when Raquel Leviss‘ interview said basically nothing shocking. That was supposed to make us think the cast would re-think their status as amped up personas, and newfound spoils from the show.

But has it all gone too far? Oh yeah. It’s heightened. Dina says, “Let’s ask ourselves why this is so ‘entertaining’ and literally everywhere from the White House on?” Because people were either invested emotionally, or invested in profiting off of it. But is that healthy? And where is the line drawn for fans who don’t know anyone personally, the cast who aren’t usually reprimanded for bad behavior, the network who edits and tweaks for effect, and everyone else who looked to take a piece from the lives of VPR.

Dina questions, “How on earth is it okay to promote this type of hate?” And who is she reposting? Straight from Peacock and Bravo’s social media accounts.

Is she questioning her decision to upload this story? She took it down before its 24 hours was up. Or is she getting hate herself now? Who knows for sure, but there is actually nothing wrong with suggesting that people objectively look at a situation (and themselves), and abstain from hate.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues its reunion circus, June 13 on Bravo at 8/7c. Watch to see the househusband take.

